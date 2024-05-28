Construction has commenced on the third stage of Frasers Property Australia’s award-winning multi-asset retail destination in Western Sydney, Eastern Creek Quarter (ECQ), following the approval of the project’s State Significant Development Application.

As Western Sydney’s first outlet retail destination, ECQ Outlet, designed by architects I2C and Hames Sharley, will feature up to 100 brands in a large-scale ‘outlet retail’ concept wherein brands will offer a minimum of 70% of stock for sale at discounted prices.

Comprising approximately 20,000sqm of net lettable area, ECQ Outlet is already drawing strong interest from a diverse range of quality and international brands, according to Joanna Russell, general manager – retail development, Frasers Property Australia, who says the development will provide another point of difference to reinforce ECQ’s position as Western Sydney’s most comprehensive, exciting, and unique retail experience.

“This next stage will complement the ECQ precinct with an outlet retail concept unique to the region while delivering new high-quality outdoor entertainment spaces to create a vibrant community destination,” Russell says.

“ECQ Outlet will be co-located with the neighbourhood shopping centre and large format offering, ECQ XL. The precinct is strategically located in the heart of Western Sydney flanked by the M7 and Great Western Highway, making it easily accessible to over 1.35 million people in the greater Western Sydney area.”

In addition to delivering highly anticipated amenities and shopping options, the $150 million project will also be a significant economic boost to the community by generating new employment opportunities during the development phase and after the opening.

Frasers Property has also awarded two major contracts for ECQ Outlet with leading Sydney-based civil and construction contractor Moits undertaking bulk earthworks while award-winning construction company Buildcorp has been appointed as the main building contractor.

“In 2024, Frasers Property Australia marks 100 years of community building in Australia. The lessons in creating belonging and connection we’ve learned over the years have shaped the vision for the integrated ECQ precinct, and the addition of ECQ Outlet will further enhance the experience of everyone who visits while delivering a valuable new asset for the community,” Emily Wood, executive general manager – development, Frasers Property Australia says.

Frasers Property is targeting a 5-star Green Star rating for ECQ Outlet, with a range of innovative sustainability initiatives planned for the project. Externally, the car park design enables the provision of additional electric vehicle chargers, while on-site non-potable water 400kL rainwater tanks will service ECQ Outlet’s amenities and irrigation needs.

An outdoor entertainment precinct connecting the three stages will become the new social heart of ECQ, with community spaces and new family amenities, complementary food and beverage offers, and entertainment options.

The launch of ECQ Outlet is targeted for Q1 of 2026.