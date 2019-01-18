Snowy Mountains communities to have their say on any future development

The communities of Jindabyne’s neighbouring towns will have their say on the Go Jindabyne Masterplan, a NSW Government initiative to revitalise the gateway to the Snowy Mountains.

Lee Shearer, who is leading the development of the Masterplan, will hold a series of community consultation sessions in Berridale, Dalgety and Adaminaby on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 January.

The visit is a follow up to an initial consultation led in Jindabyne over three days in early December 2018, where 400 people attended some of the nine workshops.

“It was great meeting so many people and we learned an enormous amount about the challenges and opportunities that exist to create a fantastic place all year round for the Jindabyne community and the town’s many visitors,” says Shearer.

“One of the key things we learned is that the Masterplan must take into consideration the concerns and ideas of communities in Jindabyne’s neighbouring towns and villages.

“We have made it a priority to come back to the area as early as we can in the new year and visit Berridale, Dalgety and Adaminaby to discover how these communities interact with Jindabyne and what they would like to see in the Masterplan.”

The Go Jindabyne Masterplan was launched by deputy premier and minister for regional NSW John Barilaro and minister for planning and housing Anthony Roberts in November 2018 and will consider all aspects of Jindabyne, including tourism, jobs, services, accommodation, housing, roads, local products and all factors that contribute to the distinct local character of the town.