Sneak peek at redesigned Redfern Station

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has approved construction of the new southern concourse at Redfern Station.

The NSW Government says it will also be improving accessibility at Redfern Station in order to provide a station precinct that is accessible to those with a disability, limited mobility, parents/carers with prams and customers with luggage.

The government says that upgrading Redfern Station is designed to make it easier for all customers to access, as well as improving connections between the station and key destinations in the area. The upgrade includes a new concourse at the southern end of the station.

Transport NSW says key benefits of this upgrade will include:

easy access to platforms 1 to 10 with six new stairs and lifts

better connectivity with the surrounding areas including key destinations such as South Eveleigh (formerly known as Australian Technology Park), and education centres

Image: www.transport.nsw.gov.au