Snøhetta continues their association with the global arts and cultural scene with two new projects that will see the international architecture studio add an art gallery in Adelaide, Australia and an arts centre in New Hampshire, USA to their substantial portfolio of extraordinary buildings.

Heysen Art Gallery, Adelaide

Hans Heysen Foundation had recently released the stunning concept designs visualised by the Adelaide-based studio of Snøhetta for the new Heysen Art Gallery in the Adelaide Hills. Located at The Cedars, the Hahndorf home of Hans Heysen and his daughter Nora Heysen, the gallery will be an inspiring tribute to one of Australia’s most revered and loved artists. The cultural precinct, which is being designed to recognise Heysen’s incredible contribution to Australia’s arts and cultural heritage, will include a purpose-built gallery, restaurant and gift shop, as well as bushfire-safe storage for artworks.

Snøhetta’s design for the art gallery includes rammed earth concrete materials, expansive glazing to open up the beautiful views, timber-themed interior furnishings as well as energy-saving features. Work on the project is expected to commence later this year.

The Australian Government is providing $9 million for the gallery’s construction under the Adelaide City Deal.

“This will become a must-visit destination for art lovers right across the globe,” Heysen Foundation chair James Sexton said.

“To house Heysen’s works in a stunning earthy structure nestled amongst the beautiful rolling Adelaide Hills is such a fitting tribute to this incredible South Australian. I have no doubt this will become Australia’s equivalent of Monet’s garden right here in Hahndorf.”

Dartmouth College Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover, New Hampshire

Snøhetta was also selected by Dartmouth College to lead the expansion and redesign of the Hopkins Center for the Arts, which opened in 1962 as the first major university-based centre in the US to unite the arts under a single roof.

Snøhetta was selected for their integrated transdisciplinary approach and extensive experience designing arts facilities and cultural spaces including the expansion of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, Shanghai Grand Opera House, and the pedestrianisation of Times Square.

Snøhetta’s upcoming renovation and expansion of the Hop will address the growing needs and demands of students, faculty and the surrounding community, with the reimagined spaces giving room for exploration among the arts, the studio revealed.

Dartmouth’s design priorities for the US$75 million project include creation of three new recital halls and teaching studios, including a flexible, multipurpose performance space; enhancement of the acoustics, flow, and wayfinding throughout the building; enhancements to community, social, and study spaces; substantive upgrades to rehearsal rooms; and a new, more welcoming entry for ease of arrival and orientation.

"We're especially excited to collaborate with the Dartmouth team, as their vision for the Hop aligns with our own strengths in unlocking the value of design and connecting people with places," says Craig Dykers, founding partner of Snøhetta and its New York office. "Particularly in arts and cultural projects, our transdisciplinary approach opens up unexpected possibilities for engaging both audiences and artists."

Mary Lou Aleskie, the Howard L. Gilman '44 director of the Hopkins Center for the Arts, added, "We are excited to embark on this project with Snøhetta, whose experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm make them an ideal partner, and to realise the full potential of the Hop as an iconic 21st-century centre for collaboration, education, and experiences."