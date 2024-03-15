The Gaia (Earth) Forest Preschool in Manurewa, New Zealand is a one-of-a-kind childcare centre that’s situated on 10,000 sqm of ancient native forest and takes a Gaia (Earth) based approach in both design and education.

The design by Smith Architects for the client, Chrysalis Group, uses biomimicry techniques to create a leaf-shaped building that stands on tree hut-style supports. Built mostly with wood, the 800 sqm early learning centre aims to foster the connection between children and the earth, according to the architects, with the environment and building playing a vital role in emphasising the school’s Gaia-focused philosophy.

“The design of the centre reflects this philosophy by adopting a biophilic form that integrates sustainability and has a light touch on the surrounding environment to ensure children are in a healthy environment that is connected to nature,” a statement from the practice reads.

Sustainability is a major driver in the building’s design with features such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and natural ventilation.

Image credit: Elevated Media, Tessa Chrisp Photography