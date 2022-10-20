Smeg has partnered with the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) to reward local designers through the Smeg Tour Competition, which recognises outstanding kitchen design and looks to showcase Australian design talent.

The Institute and Smeg hold similar values, including quality, responsible and sustainable design and the enhancement of lifestyles and the wider world. Entrants to the competition are required to submit a kitchen project, which places them in the running to attend the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale and Smeg Tour, which includes a trip to the Italian region of Emilia Romagna.

Smeg Australia’s Head of Marketing, Livia McRobert, says the company is delighted to have made an alliance with an industry body that represents over 13,000 Australian architects.

“We see the Australian Institute of Architects partnership as an adjunct to our long tradition of architectural collaborations, offering genuine design choices to suit all styles and tastes,” she says.

“Each of Smeg’s five distinct aesthetic collections is original; where form, ergonomics and function are rigorously applied.

“We look forward to working closely with the Australian Institute of Architects to support the architectural community. Along with the illustrious Smeg Tour Competition and 2023 Venice Architectural Biennale, we have a full program of national and state-based events planned as well as participation in the Institute’s two feature events, the national awards in November and the national conference in the second half of 2023.”

AIA General Manager, Michael Linke, says the organisation looks forward to the competition providing Australian architects with international opportunities.

“The Australian Institute of Architects are delighted to partner with Smeg and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the ultimate goal of supporting and celebrating Australian architecture.”

To read the competition criteria, click here.

Image: Smeg