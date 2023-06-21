A sub-penthouse at the iconic Sapphire by the Gardens in Melbourne is now on sale with price expectations in excess of $12 million.

Brought to the market by Colliers and The Agency, the sky-high sub-penthouse is designed to provide the ultimate luxury city living experience, from its private lobby entry on level 55 to its 330-square-metre spacious layout offering panoramic views of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Carlton Gardens, Royal Exhibition Building, and the Melbourne CBD.

Designed collaboratively by award-winning architects Fender Katsalidis and Cox Architecture for the developers, SP Setia, Sapphire by the Gardens interlinks to the upcoming 5-star flagship Shangri-La hotel through a striking sky bridge on level 46.

“Interest for the Sapphire by the Gardens apartments has been incredible from the start and with the record-breaking $39 million sale of the penthouse last month, there are only a handful of homes available to the market,” Nancy Monitto, director for Colliers Residential Victoria says.

“There are three separate living zones, a private dining room, extensive open-plan living and two full kitchens. Three double bedrooms, with the master incorporating a separate full custom luxe walk-in robe room with dual access and bespoke ensuite. Unique to the residence is a dual entry access for staff, caterers or the owner’s convenience, perfect for entertaining, plus six car parks,” Monitto says.

The Agency’s co-founder Steven Chen says, “This is without doubt one of the finest offerings in Australia. It will be highly contested not just from a local audience but interstate and internationally. With a true world class level of living coupled with an array of amenity and the service offering of the Shangri-La hotel. It will be an enviable lifestyle whether it be full time living or a secondary residence whilst in Melbourne.”

Sapphire by the Gardens was completed in October 2022, with the majority of residents having settled into the premium lifestyle with offerings including an infinity-edged swimming pool, resident lounges and business hub, private dining, chef’s kitchen, cinema and karaoke room, fully equipped gymnasium, and dedicated spa and sauna.

