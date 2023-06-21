Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Sky-high sub-penthouse at iconic Melbourne address hits the market at $12M
shareShare

Sky-high sub-penthouse at iconic Melbourne address hits the market at $12M

A sub-penthouse at the iconic Sapphire by the Gardens in Melbourne is now on sale with price expectations in excess of $12 million.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

21 Jun 2023 2m read View Author

Sapphire-by-the-Gardens-sub-penthouse-ensuite.jpg

sharestar
The bespoke ensuite at the luxury sub-penthouse

Sapphire by the Gardens sub-penthouse ensuite

1 of 4 slides

Sapphire-by-the-Gardens-sub-penthouse-kitchen.jpg

sharestar
The sub-penthouse features two full kitchens

Sapphire by the Gardens sub-penthouse kitchen

1 of 4 slides

Sapphire-by-the-Gardens-sub-penthouse-living.jpg

sharestar
There are three separate living zones, a private dining room, and extensive open-plan living

Sapphire by the Gardens sub-penthouse living

1 of 4 slides

Sky-high-sub-penthouse-at-iconic-Melbourne-address-1732010377.png

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

A sub-penthouse at the iconic Sapphire by the Gardens in Melbourne is now on sale with price expectations in excess of $12 million.

Brought to the market by Colliers and The Agency, the sky-high sub-penthouse is designed to provide the ultimate luxury city living experience, from its private lobby entry on level 55 to its 330-square-metre spacious layout offering panoramic views of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Carlton Gardens, Royal Exhibition Building, and the Melbourne CBD.

Designed collaboratively by award-winning architects Fender Katsalidis and Cox Architecture for the developers, SP Setia, Sapphire by the Gardens interlinks to the upcoming 5-star flagship Shangri-La hotel through a striking sky bridge on level 46.

“Interest for the Sapphire by the Gardens apartments has been incredible from the start and with the record-breaking $39 million sale of the penthouse last month, there are only a handful of homes available to the market,” Nancy Monitto, director for Colliers Residential Victoria says.

“There are three separate living zones, a private dining room, extensive open-plan living and two full kitchens. Three double bedrooms, with the master incorporating a separate full custom luxe walk-in robe room with dual access and bespoke ensuite. Unique to the residence is a dual entry access for staff, caterers or the owner’s convenience, perfect for entertaining, plus six car parks,” Monitto says.

The Agency’s co-founder Steven Chen says, “This is without doubt one of the finest offerings in Australia. It will be highly contested not just from a local audience but interstate and internationally. With a true world class level of living coupled with an array of amenity and the service offering of the Shangri-La hotel. It will be an enviable lifestyle whether it be full time living or a secondary residence whilst in Melbourne.”

Sapphire by the Gardens was completed in October 2022, with the majority of residents having settled into the premium lifestyle with offerings including an infinity-edged swimming pool, resident lounges and business hub, private dining, chef’s kitchen, cinema and karaoke room, fully equipped gymnasium, and dedicated spa and sauna.

Image: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap