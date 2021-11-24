Logo
Melbourne residences with a 'Try Before You Buy' option
Melbourne residences with a ‘Try Before You Buy’ option

Prospective Sky Garden buyers can experience the aspirational lifestyle promised by the developers of the luxury residential project in the Melbourne suburb of Glen Waverley.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

24 Nov 2021 2m read View Author

Sky_Garden_Apartment_interiors.jpg

The interiors at Sky Garden apartments have been designed by DKO Architecture

Sky_Garden_Apartment_interiors

Sky_Garden_Kitchen.jpg

The kitchen at a Sky Garden luxury residence

Sky_Garden_Kitchen

Swimming_Pool.jpg

Potential buyers will have exclusive access to all amenities, including the swimming pool, gym, library and mahjong room

Swimming_Pool

Sky-Garden-luxury-residences-Try-Before-You-Buy-1732009279.png

Golden Age has recently launched the innovative ‘Try Before You Buy’ initiative wherein potential buyers can enjoy up to two nights in a well-appointed luxury residence to experience its resort-inspired facilities.

By staying at these styled, furnished residences, these future buyers will have an opportunity to have a taste of the Sky Garden lifestyle, conveniently located above The Glen shopping centre with its array of 240 speciality retail stores and fresh food market hall.

Those interested in buying an apartment at Sky Garden will be able to stay in one of the 6 display residences featuring a similar layout and/or aspect they are interested in purchasing. Existing Sky Garden residents will have access to an upgraded, larger apartment, enabling them to share key aspects of the development with family and friends as part of the referral programme.

Sky Garden highlights include a 4,000sqm outdoor podium garden complete with a relaxation zone, entertainment lounges, vegetable gardens, children’s play area and outdoor fitness areas. These luxury apartments have been designed in collaboration with multi-award winning architect Rothelowman, with interiors by DKO Architecture and landscaping by Aspect Studios.

According to Golden Age sales and marketing director Dandan Zhao, those living in a house often hesitate to buy an apartment; however, once they try it, it provides them a new perspective.

“We want others to experience the benefits of living in an apartment firsthand as we believe it will help break down any misconceptions they may have,” she says.

To take advantage of the ‘Try Before You Buy’ offer, prospective buyers must be close to making a purchase at Sky Garden.

