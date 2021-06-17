Sixty Martin Place has been awarded a Platinum WELL v1 Core & Shell Certification by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The Hassell-designed building is a 33-level office tower containing approximately 40,000 square metre offices of premium office space. The building is co-owned by Investa Property Group and Gwynvill, and is occupied by tenants such as Norton Rose Fulbright, Mizuho Financial Group, Munich Re and Banco Chambers.

Sixty Martin Place achieved the Platinum Certification through measures that include extensive use of automated blinds to manage glare and mitigate discomfort for building occupants, as well as the provision of end-of-trip facilities to support the integration of physical activity into daily routines.

International WELL Building Institute, APAC Vice President Jack Noonan says the building is immensely deserving of the certification.

"IWBI would like to congratulate the team on achieving WELL Certification at the Platinum level. This achievement is a testament to the vision and leadership of the team, as well as the collaboration between all project team members, including the architect, HASSELL, and contractor, Lendlease,” he says.

“When visiting this project prior to completion in late 2019, I was struck by the commitment to providing an exceptional occupant experience; focused on strong indoor air quality, access to nature, leading end of trip facilities, and biophilic design. This is an iconic building in Sydney and in Australia. We are proud that the team has prioritised the health and wellbeing of every occupant through their commitment to WELL Certification.”

The Platinum distinction was awarded through IWBI’s WELL Building Standard (WELL) v1, a worldwide performance based ratings system that focuses on the enhancement of people’s health and well-being within a commercial space. The system measures features of the built environment that impact human health, well-being and performance, namely Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Fitness, Comfort and Mind.

“Our intent was always to deliver buildings focussed on our tenant’s health and well-being. Achieving a Platinum WELL Certification, the second for our wider portfolio, is a real testament to the hard work of Investa and the broader team,” says Shen Chiu, Investa’s National Development Director.

The building is Investa’s second to receive a Platinum WELL Certification, with Barrack Place receiving the honour in 2018. The developer is intent on bringing correct workplace practice to all of its buildings, and has enrolled within IWBI’s WELL Portfolio program to do so.