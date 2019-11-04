Six steps to more urban mobility and better cities

The Smart Cities Council has outlined six essential steps to greater urban mobility and better cities in Mobility Now, a plan released for Smart Cities Week.

"Australia's population is projected to grow by 24 percent, reaching 31.4 million by 2036. Nearly 80 percent of this growth will be accommodated for in our four largest cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth," says Smart Cities Council executive director, Adam Beck.

"At the same time, Infrastructure Australia estimates that road and public transport congestion could cost the economy $40 billion by 2031.

"We know half of all commuters in our capital cities live within 10km of their workplace – and as much as a third live within 5km. And yet most still drive. If just five percent of driver-only commuters shifted to micro-mobility – cycling, scooting or walking in combination with public transport – we would remove 300,000 cars from Australia's daily commuter traffic, while helping people's wallets and waistlines."

The Mobility Now plan outlines six clear steps:

Adapt and redesign the urban environment Develop a new urban mobility operating system Introduce more accessible and equitable mobility Embrace a global 21st centry urban mobility data system Create a new mobility incentives regime Implement new decision making and strategy development practices.

"These six actions must be taken now to address the challenges associated with the 'first and last mile' problem and enable uptake of more sustainable transport modes," says Beck.

"Mobility Now is not about pitching cars against bikes or pedestrians, but about curating a more balanced mix of transport modes to enhance the liveability, sustainability and workability of our cities – not to mention the health and wellbeing of our citizens."