The Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta and Westmead Catholic Community Project has proposed a new vertical primary school to be located on Darcy Street, Westmead.

Designed by Alleanza Architecture, the six level building would see the Mother Theresa Primary School and Sacred Heart Primary School students relocated from their current school grounds and into the new development. The Darcy Street site is already home to three schools, including Mother Teresa, Catherine McAuley Westmead and Parramatta Marist High School. It is estimated the school will be able to house nearly 1,700 students.

City of Parramatta and the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment have voiced their approval for the project, in spite of a number of concerns regarding traffic and open space from the local community. Council initially rejected the proposal due to traffic, a lack of pedestrian links and limited access to nearby sports fields and facilities. A number of amendments were made, which led to Council indicating they would be willing to accept the proposal in September 2021.

The NSW Planning Department has some concerns in regards to traffic on the Darcy and Bridge Roads intersection. The Department believes that a regular traffic assessment of the intersection will have to be undertaken in order to survey the effect the school may have on the junction, and may have to pay for upgrades if the effects are adverse.

The new school, if approved, will see the Sacred Heart Parish of Westmead relocated to a new 400-seat church on Darcy Street. The existing Mother Teresa Primary School campus would be converted into an early learning centre.

“The new K- 6 School building is an innovative, contemporary school designed to facilitate the latest developments in Teaching and Learning for Primary Schools,” a statement by Alleanza Architecture reads in the planning documents.

“Distinct horizontal expression and provision of voids vertically through the three-dimensional form of the building, combined with landscaping within the voids, will provide a dramatic vision of gardens in the sky, softening the facade as well as providing shade at the upper levels.”

Image: Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta