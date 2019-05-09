New South Wales NSW minister for the Arts, Don Harwin has announced the six design teams shortlisted for the new Powerhouse Precinct at Parramatta, Sydney.

The finalist international-Australian and Australian teams are:

AL_A (UK) and Architectus (Australia)

Bernardes Architecture (Brazil) and Scale Architecture (Australia)

BVN Architecture (Australia) and Carlo Ratti Associati (Italy)

CHROFI (Australia) with Reko Rennie (Australia)

Moreau Kusunoki (France) and Genton (Australia)

Steven Holl Architects (United States) and Conrad Gargett (Australia)

The Powerhouse Precinct is the largest cultural infrastructure project currently being undertaken in Australia. It will transform and renew one of Australia’s oldest and most important cultural institutions, setting an international benchmark in cultural precinct design.

The centerpiece of a new arts and cultural precinct, The Powerhouse museum, will house Australia’s largest and most advanced planetarium with ultra-high-resolution 3D video and multi-channel immersive audio.

The competition – focused on a 24-hour museum that will showcase the internationally-significant Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (MAAS) collection and support a dynamic program of changing exhibitions – welcomed both Australian and international design teams. It actively encouraged creative and intellectual collaborations between established and emerging talent.

“Having attracted 74 expressions of interest involving a staggering 529 individual firms from 20 countries, the level of global interest we received has more than justified our excitement in moving forward with this Western Sydney project,” says Harwin.

“I am particularly thrilled to see our finalist teams include Australian lead firms, collaborations between emerging and seasoned practices and between Australian and international talent who have been inspired by the opportunity this bold and exciting project offers.”

The finalists were selected by a Shortlisting Panel led by Jury Chair, Naomi Milgrom AO and including competition jury members Kim Crestani, City Architect, City of Parramatta Council; David Gianotten, Managing Partner – Architect, OMA; Lisa Havilah, Chief Executive, MAAS; Wendy Lewin FRAIA, Principal, Wendy Lewin Architect; and David Riches, Head of Projects, Infrastructure NSW. No design was sought at the competition’s first stage – competitors made submissions based on an outline response to the project brief, past experience and team composition.

“This project’s success depends on having faith in creative talent and we achieved our aim – a shortlist strong in fascinating and new collaborations that showed the project’s Australian and international reach. The responses showed a deep interest in the project and its unique promise for the future,” says jury chair and chair of the Shortlisting Panel, Naomi Milgrom.

Each finalist team will receive an honorarium of AUD $150,000. The competition process has been endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA).

The winner announcement is expected in late 2019.