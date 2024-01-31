Beulah has confirmed it has received development approval for a 23-townhouse development in Brunswick, designed by Six Degrees Architects.

The Hodgson Street site will see the new residences positioned behind the existing heritage facade, with Six Degrees thoughtfully intertwining sustainable practices with existing streetscape narratives. Verdant common spaces, including a private laneway, landscaped courtyards and rooftop terraces are a hallmark of the development.

Recycled brick and salvaged timber will make for a lighter carbon footprint, as will solar panels, EV charging infrastructure and rainwater harvesting. All units will be two-storey, with residents able to choose between two, three or four bedroom townhomes.

“We are excited about the opportunity to create something special for the suburb of Brunswick. The site is rich in heritage character, quiet in locale yet nestled near Melbourne's most eclectic and vibrant suburbs,” says Beulah’s Executive Director, Adelene Teh.

“Six Degrees played a significant part in the permit process as they innately understand the local area and have proposed thoughtful design outcomes that sensitively fuse old with new.

“Together, with some of the most respected advisors in the heritage space, we have created a new community with durable and sustainable homes for future residents and improved the safety and quality of the area, ultimately elevating this urban pocket.”

The site sits between the Sydney Road retail precinct, while being within walking distance to the likes of Royal Park, Princes Park and the Melbourne Zoo. Six Degrees Director Peter Malatt says the entire practice is firmly rooted within Brunswick’s history.

“We are an architectural practice with a strong connection with Brunswick, and a passion for its unique character and history. We appreciate its sense of community, and we love its stories.

“Having completed the Heller Street park and townhouses, which one of our Directors lives in, as well as the Spanish Cellars apartments in adjacent streets, gives us an opportunity to leverage this local knowledge and play off the rich history of the site.

“We are excited to work with Beulah on creating another legacy for Brunswick and believe this is a project that will greatly contribute to the community.”

For more information, visit brunswick-est.com.au.