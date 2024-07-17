The next era of sustainable homes and design is shaping up in the inner city Melbourne suburb of Brunswick, with the development of a limited collection of 23 sustainable heritage townhomes, and the first heritage townhome community for circular living in the neighbourhood.

Brunswick Established, the latest project by award-winning Melbourne-based property developer Beulah and Six Degrees Architects, is quickly establishing itself as one of the most groundbreaking concepts in property design with its commitment to the wellbeing of people and planet.

Set within one of Melbourne’s most desirable neighbourhoods, Brunswick Established, located at 23 Hodgson Street, represents Six Degrees' environmentally progressive and highly considered design process, drawing inspiration from the site’s history, while employing new design principles to place sustainability and wellbeing at the forefront.

Six Degrees director Peter Malatt says he was initially drawn to the brickwork, not just for its practicality and tactility but also its ability to convey the site’s rich history.

“The buildings are inspired by the work of Robin Boyd in the 1960s, using simple materials such as recycled brick, white painted brick and metal. We were also interested in London Mews’ two-storey buildings, which once housed carriages and horses and now form a lively community of housing.”

The project will be reusing the bricks and timber from the site, not only for the aesthetics but also for “a resourcefulness that carries memory and the character of history”, Malatt says.

The development will retain up to 80 per cent of the original brick heritage building facade, with the new townhomes designed to sit behind the existing facade.

Brunswick Established is also designed for sustainable living, providing residents with the opportunity to reuse, recycle and reduce waste and carbon emissions. Onsite solar panels will produce renewable energy, the homes are all electric, rainwater tanks will allow collection and reuse of water, and residents will have productive food garden options. The development is targeting a 7-star average energy rating.

The heritage component of the development is well-balanced with a focus on ‘future-proofed’ and ‘multi-generational’ design.

“The approach is to celebrate the heritage qualities of the site to make sure they are protected into the future. The homes are built to last and are suitable for a range of different lifestyles and families via adaptable and flexible floorplans. There are a variety of options to turn parts of the homes into an office, a studio, a playroom, a gym and more,” explains Six Degrees associate architect Amy Hall.

Select townhomes will feature the existing beautiful heritage sawtooth ceiling, creating an impressive entrance at approximately six metres high, with skylights providing a warm, sun-drenched space. Residents will experience enhanced health benefits via improved indoor air quality through natural materials, timber flooring, wool mix carpets, low VOC finishes, and recycled bricks, which also contribute to environmental benefits.

Inspired by traditional London Mews, Six Degrees sees this project becoming home to a vibrant authentic Brunswick community that provides strong social benefits for residents. The laneway will be a safe place for kids to play and for neighbours to interact, while courtyards and rooftops will allow for private rest and relaxation. Proximity to beautiful parks and easily accessible public transport as well as cafes, bars and shops is another major advantage.

“The history and theme of this site ultimately is adaptation, from a brickworks to a textile factory, to an importer of Mediterranean goods; Brunswick Established is the next layer of site history,” she adds.

Adelene Teh, Beulah executive director, said, “Six Degrees has an innate ability to truly embrace each site and this is evident in their approach to Brunswick Established, having surveyed the neighbourhood, explored the history of the site and produced a distinct yet very naturally aligned addition to the streetscape.”