Melbourne-based award-winning developer Beulah has appointed Six Degrees Architects to design an eco-conscious townhomes project on a newly-acquired property in Brunswick. Located at 17-23 Hodgson Street, the tightly-held 3,700sqm site boasts two extensive street frontages totalling over 120 metres.

Extending their inner-city footprint, the Brunswick site joins Beulah’s growing portfolio in Melbourne’s inner north including Fitzroy and Northcote.

Strategically located close to Sydney Road’s famed retail precinct including Barkly Square Shopping Centre and Union Square Shopping Centre, the site offers easy and quick access to some of Melbourne’s popular parklands such as Royal Park, Princes Park and the Melbourne Zoo, as well as the picturesque Temple Park.

“Brunswick is a thriving, creative and environmentally-conscious pocket of Melbourne and we look forward to working with the local people and community to do the site justice,” Beulah managing director Jiaheng Chan says.

“Our aim is to attract like-minded individuals to this fantastic location, with an opportunity to live and breathe all the wonderful things that Brunswick and its people have to offer,” Chan adds.

Six Degrees director Peter Malatt says, “We are an architectural practice with a strong connection with Brunswick, and a passion for its unique character and history. We appreciate its sense of community, and we love its stories,” he said.

Having completed the Heller Street park and townhouses, as well as the Spanish Cellars apartments in adjacent streets, Malatt views the Beulah project as an opportunity to leverage their local knowledge and play off the rich history of the site.

“Beulah and Six Degrees is a natural collaborative partnership and we are really looking forward to working together on this fantastic project. Our vision in transforming spaces, creating experiences and a sense of community is strongly aligned. We have a shared passion for creating 25 exceptional homes along with an authentic, meaningful precinct that is strongly connected to Brunswick.”