Residential housing projects that directly target the ‘missing middle’ have been highlighted in a new map released by the NSW Government Architect earlier this month to inspire future housing design in New South Wales.

The ‘Good design for Housing map’ is based on research conducted on behalf of the NSW Government Architect by the University of NSW’s City Futures Research Centre, which found that apartment buyers showed preference for medium-rise apartment buildings with fewer than 20 apartments.

The map is an interactive resource highlighting well-designed, low and mid-rise homes, which also preserve the character of existing neighbourhoods while offering choice and variety to buyers.

Six CKDS-designed projects across the Newcastle and Central Coast regions have been included in the map as examples of good design.

On the Central Coast, Viciniti in Point Frederick comprising 22 residences, and Rockpool in Terrigal with 20 residences, are showcased on the map.

The remaining four projects in the Newcastle region are all CKDS-designed mid-rise projects – Eclipse Residences, Alma Residences, The Edge, and the Station Street project.

The inclusion of these projects in the ‘Good design for Housing map’ highlights CKDS Architecture’s ability to design and deliver quality mid-rise housing in their region while considering the neighbourhoods in which they live, work and play.

“We are humbled that six of our mid-rise projects have been hailed as examples of well-designed buildings by the Government Architect in consultation with the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA), Regional Architects Association (RAA), Planning Institute of Australia (PIA), and Property Council Australia (PCA),” CKDS director Stuart Campbell says.

“This is a huge achievement for our firm and reassures us that we are moving in the right direction in designing the type of housing that is much needed in Newcastle and on the Central Coast.”