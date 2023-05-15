Siteworks commence on Woodlea’s secondary school

In the wake of the announcement of its inaugural Principal John Mitsinikos, Woodlea has offered an update regarding its future Woodlea Aintree Secondary School (interim name), indicating the school is on track to open for the first day of class in Term 1, 2024.

Delivered by the Victorian Government’s Victorian School Building Authority (VSBA), the school is located north of the intersection of Taylors Road and Frontier Avenue. The school has been designed by education specialists DesignInc and Brand Architects.

Regarded as the cornerstone of the community’s future Sports and Education Precinct, the secondary school will see students from the two existing primary schools graduate to the future school. Both Bacchus Marsh Grammar and Aintree Primary School will also be upgraded in the coming months.

The secondary school will feature a number of modern facilities, including a design, arts, technology, and science (DATS) building, a learning neighbourhood and hard courts.

“The development of Aintree Secondary School (interim name) is an incredible milestone, as we continue to deliver on Woodlea’s vision of lifelong learning and access to quality and affordable education for the community,” says Woodlea Project Director Matthew Dean.

“The Woodlea community is established and growing at a record rate, with 14,500 residents set to reach 25,000 upon completion. This Secondary School will provide students with a quality education, all within our flourishing neighbourhood.”

A specialist school will be located adjacently to the secondary school and will be designed to adequately cater for students with mild to profound intellectual disabilities. Anticipated to also open in January 2024 and delivered by the VSBA, the new school has been endorsed by a number of local disability advocates who have called for more services to accommodate the needs of the disabled community in the region.

Both schools have been developed in consultation with the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, with each site to include local Indigenous plantings, cultural stories and histories, translations of Indigenous words and other design elements, which will enhance the cultural education and understanding of the students.

As the images show, siteworks are now well and truly underway, with construction of the intersection in progress, opening up access to the future school.

Once complete, up to 550 Year 7 students will be educated on campus, with the school to accept enrolments by year level thereafter.

For more information regarding the school, click here.