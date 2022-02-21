Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
assemble btr project kensington renders
shareShare

Site acquisition boosts Assemble BTR pipeline

Assemble has announced that its parent company, Make Ventures, has acquired the former site of a Toyota dealership in Preston, Victoria, which will be transformed into a 500-unit build-to-rent precinct.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

21 Feb 2022 2m read View Author

Site-acquisition-boosts-Assemble-BTR-pipeline-1732009127.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Assemble has announced that its parent company, Make Ventures, has acquired the former site of a Toyota dealership in Preston, Victoria, which will be transformed into a 500-unit build-to-rent precinct.

Purchasing the site from McMillan Property Group for $40 million, the developer also intends to create 5,000 sqm of commercial space within the precinct. Located at 687-717 High St, 19 Regent St and 58-60 William St, the site is the second site purchased by Make and developed by Assemble in Preston, with the first being a 459- dwelling development in St Georges Rd.

Assemble Managing Director, Kris Daff, says the site, located at the northern edge of the Preston-High Street Major Activity Centre, is in a prime location and presents a significant opportunity for the area.

“Our latest acquisition in Preston meets the key needs for the growing Victorian population with its prime position in Melbourne’s inner-north location,” he says.

“The future community will enjoy access to key health, education and employment areas, while being surrounded by established quality high-streets and transport nodes including the future Suburban Rail Loop Reservoir station.

“With three existing developments in Victoria's inner-city northern corridor alone, this acquisition paves the way for the business to grow our affordable housing offering. This is a strategic investment, part of our long-term warehousing strategy.”

The property will remain under a long-term lease agreement with Eagers Automotive, with settlement anticipated for late 2024. The acquisition boosts Assemble’s $3 billion social and affordable rental housing portfolio, which includes a pipeline of over 5,000 dwellings.

Image: Assemble's future BTR development in Kensington, Victoria, which recently received approval.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap