Sibling Architecture have given the repurpose treatment to Hanover House, with the Melbourne venue’s materials remodelled and a number of mobile furniture pieces installed.

The building will soon make way for STH BNK by Beulah, with the BETA creative program overseen by the property developer giving built environment institutions a platform to create.

Sibling’s Hanover approach looks to minimise waste by adaptively reusing as many interior elements as possible. The project spans the ground, fourth and fifth floors.

"Over a third of waste in Australia goes to landfill, while nearly half of waste worldwide comes from construction and demolition. So we were really into this idea of a project where there was a lot of stuff to strip out," says Sibling Architecture Director Timothy Moore in an interview with Dezeen.

Ceiling tiles found a new lease on life as mobile benches, with cubicle panels dividing the fourth floor as ateliers. Office furniture, lighting, carpets and gypsum walls have also been reused. Sibling has additionally created a furniture range – Taxonomy of Furniture – of bars, tables, seats, planters and storage boxes.

The ground floor of Hanover House showcases innovative retail concepts such as The Future From Waste Lab by fashion designer Kit Willow. Floor four sees a number of designers with residencies set up camp, including algae luminary Jessie French and DNJ Paper, which makes clothing from traditional Japanese paper.

The fifth floor has seen an eclectic collection of events held including Higher Order by renowned chef Scott Pickett. Beulah’s Executive Director, Adelene Teh says the events and installations held at Hanover House have looked to exist only outside the box.

"The dynamic BETA By STH BNK hub of innovation and experimentation promises to ignite Melbourne, and indeed Australia's, curiosity and imagination of what has become possible," she says.

Images: Supplied