Australian architectural practice Sibling Architecture has been awarded a grant of $189,680 by Creative Victoria to conduct research into sensorially-sensitive architectural design of spaces that cater to neurodivergent and sensorially diverse people.

The grant was awarded as part of the Creative Ventures Program, which provides two-year grants to small creative organisations to deliver a big impact. Creative Victoria announced grants totalling over $2 million to support 11 creative ventures including small organisations, micro businesses and creative collectives to deliver high-impact programs and create innovative new work over the next two years, culminating in the presentation of a public symposium in 2025.

Sibling Architecture will conduct their research in two stages, with the first phase involving the post-occupancy study of two of their projects, Wangaratta District Specialist School, and Arts Project Australia, where they will engage with the users of the buildings to assess how the spaces are being used. The next stage will build on the findings of their evaluation to design new spaces.

Delivered by Sibling Architecture for the Victorian School Building Authority, Wangaratta District Specialist School caters to students who have clinically diagnosed intellectual disabilities. The new school building, landscape and sports court provide space for students to develop skills that encourage independent living. Sensory design devices are employed to create sensory considered spaces, while colour is used throughout the design to create identity and familiarity for students.

Arts Project Australia (APA) is a social enterprise, central to contemporary arts practice in Melbourne by providing art studios and services for artists with intellectual disabilities. The upgrade of APA’s headquarters by Sibling Architecture involved the use of colours and forms to provide guidance to the users of the space. While the white and green palette instils a sense of calm on entry, circular forms indicate pathways and seating places, flexible furniture allows for different occupations, and programmable LED lighting reflects different moods.

Sibling Architecture will present their findings at a special event in Melbourne in 2025.

Photo: Wangaratta District Specialist School | Photography by Derek Swalwell