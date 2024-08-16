Shrine of Remembrance, Victoria’s beloved war memorial, commences its 90th anniversary celebrations with a nostalgic glimpse into the 1921 architectural competition that led to the selection of the winning design for the monument.

For the first time since the competition, in commemoration of the upcoming 90th anniversary of the opening of the iconic Melbourne memorial on 11 November 2024, the shortlist of alternative designs for the monument is on display to the public.

The exhibition, ‘Designing Remembrance: Alternate visions for Victoria’s war memorial’, which opened on 13th August, is a trip down memory lane to the original architectural competition that shaped Victoria’s national war memorial. Visitors to the exhibition can journey back in time, visualise how Melbourne’s iconic memorial might have looked, explore Victoria’s history of remembrance, and discover the untold stories behind the Shrine’s creation.

Shrine curator Neil Sharkey collaborated with historians Dr Katti William (University of Melbourne) and Dr Laura Carroll (Shrine education & volunteer manager) in the development of the exhibition.

“Designing Remembrance is a rare glimpse into the collective mind of a post-war community grappling with how to honour a legacy of service and sacrifice. The hand-drawn plans, rendered in pencil and watercolour, are remarkable, showing the plazas, pylons and sculptures that could have stood where the Shrine now stands,” Sharkey says.

Designing Remembrance

L-R: Stephenson & Meldrum’s submission; Hudson & Wardrop’s winning design; and D.K Turner’s vision for the Shrine (Image: Supplied)

Each of the shortlisted entries from the 1921 War Memorial design competition, which saw more than 80 submissions, is a testament to the social and political tapestry of the time. From grand cenotaphs to humble sanctuaries, visitors will discover the different visions that once competed for a place in Victoria’s heart.

The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to examine detailed plans, conceptual drawings and correspondence, and eavesdrop on conversations between designers, builders and judges, gaining insight into the creative process behind the Shrine's inception. The competition was won by veterans and architects Phillip Hudson and James Wardrop, whose design led to the monument we know and love today.

Shrine CEO Dean Lee comments, “The Shrine has been Victoria’s home of commemoration for nearly 90 years. It serves as a bastion of memory and reflection for the service that secures our nation’s future. With the 90th anniversary approaching, we’re delighted to celebrate the creativity of those who shaped this beloved monument and our understanding of remembrance.”

Professor Philip Goad, Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor and Chair of Architecture at the University of Melbourne’s School of Design, who consulted on the exhibition, says: “Ninety years on, this exhibition is a fascinating insight into the ideals and aspirations of architects in the 1920s as they grappled with the difficult questions of sacrifice, loss, monumentality and national engagement with bloody conflict on the other side of the globe. The final result in the design competition had long-lasting consequences, casting forever an ideological net across Melbourne’s urban psyche. Who cannot still be affected today by the Shrine of Remembrance’s constant, even haunting presence on axis down Swanston Street?”

Opening exactly 90 days ahead of the Shrine’s 90th birthday (Remembrance Day 2024), the exhibition bridges past and present, encouraging visitors to discover the people and community who contributed to designing this Australian icon.

Image: Shrine of Remembrance | Source: https://www.shrine.org.au/