Shortlisted architects vying for City Tatts redevelopment revealed

The six shortlisted architecture firms competing for the redevelopment design of the iconic 125-year-old City Tattersalls Club in Sydney have been revealed, following a six-month-long global search.

The shortlist comprises five of Australia’s most renowned names including Hassell, Bates Smart, SJB, BVN and Candalepas Associates, as well as leading international architectural practice DP Architects, who have joined forces with local firm Scott Carver.

The Design Excellence Competition Brief is the result of a close collaborative process with the City of Sydney and relates to the 49-storey tower above the historic site, with a Stage 1 DA for circa 245 residential apartments and a 100-room hotel (plus ancillary facilities).

The vision of the development group, a consortium led by Singapore-based First Sponsor Group Limited and ICD Property – in collaboration with the City Tattersalls Club – is to deliver a building that sensitively integrates with the Heritage Component and provides a contribution back to Sydney by facilitating the restoration and renewal of the historic Club.

“The six shortlisted firms were chosen based on their expertise with hotels and residential projects, heritage architecture and their experience with the Sydney CBD,” said ICD Property’s Development Director Alice Smith on behalf of the development group.

“We sought firms that were innovative and pushed the boundaries and weren’t afraid to challenge the norm, while still being able to create a timeless design that would contribute to Sydney’s urban fabric,” she says.

The brief outlined that the Tower Component should provide future residents and visitors with a desirable place to live and stay - an environment that responds to their needs through excellence in interior planning, exemplar urban design and architecture, environmentally sustainable design, together with the quality of built form.

Prior to announcing the shortlist, ICD Property spent over six months interviewing architects from around the world.

“Interviewing architects, both locally and internationally, was an eye-opening experience to see how many extremely talented firms there were; it was incredibly hard to narrow down the shortlist with so many talented and diverse firms on the list,” says Alice.

The shortlisted candidates have been given a five-week window to design their schemes before presenting to six jurors, who ultimately, will select a winning scheme which they believe achieves design excellence.

In November last year, the high-profile Sydney project received envelope approval from the council’s Central Sydney Planning Committee for the Stage 1 Concept Development Application.

As part of the redevelopment, the City of Sydney gave envelope approval for plans to rejuvenate the entire clubhouse, including retail, restaurants, a combined hotel and Club reception on the ground level, as well as an event space, a premium co-working centre, health and wellbeing facilities and other great member facilities.

Located at 194 - 204 Pitt Street - only a stone's throw from the city’s major shopping, food, and entertainment precinct at Westfield Pitt Street - the redevelopment signifies a bigger revitalisation of the entire precinct.