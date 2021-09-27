AIA reveals shortlist for 2021 National Architecture AwardsFifty-seven entries have been shortlisted for architectural design excellence across multiple categories at the 2021 National Architecture Awards.
Fifty-seven entries have been shortlisted for architectural design excellence across multiple categories at the 2021 National Architecture Awards. Announced by the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA), the nominees were selected from a field of 807 entries, with the shortlisted projects spanning the full gamut of architectural practice, from residential, commercial and educational to public architecture and urban design.
The 2021 edition also marks an important milestone for AIA’s National Architecture Awards program as it completes 40 years.
“The peer-reviewed judging process is vital as it creates benchmarks for the betterment of the profession, practice and architecture,” Jury chair and immediate past national president Alice Hampson said.
“Judging the National Architecture Awards is a once-in-a-lifetime experience of delightfully potent architectural discourse.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated this task, but no matter how one visits, truly exceptional work resonates powerfully, and our conversations with the committed, passionate and gifted designers responsible for them were most memorable.”
The National Architecture Awards provides a platform to recognise and celebrate the enduring value that great architecture brings to clients and communities.
This celebration was shared for the first time in 2020 with a global audience, resulting in more than 30,000 views of the awards ceremony, which was also watched live by over 3,100 people.
Winners of this year’s National Architecture Awards will be announced on Thursday 4 November 2021 and livestreamed to the world at 7pm AEDT.
Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open to members of the public until midnight 2 November to nominate their favourite residential project from the shortlist. All those who vote will be in the running to win one of three $500 Bunnings gift vouchers.
National Architecture Awards shortlist (State | Project | Architect)
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture (4)
TAS | Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | Cumulus Studio
QLD | Land 121 Facilities Project, Lavarack Barracks | BVN
NSW | Maitland Regional Athletics Complex | Maitland City Council with Studio Dot
VIC | Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design | Grimshaw in collaboration with Monash University
Commercial Architecture (6)
VIC | Collins Arch | Woods Bagot and SHoP Architects
QLD | Land 121 Facilities Project, Lavarack Barracks | BVN
SA | Meals on Wheels SA Head Office | JPE Design Studio
TAS | MOSS 25 | Circa Morris-Nunn Chua Architects
NSW | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio
VIC | Wangaratta Street | MAArchitects
Educational Architecture (5)
NSW | Barker College Rosewood Centre | Neeson Murcutt + Neille
QLD | Fortitude Valley State Secondary College | Cox Architecture and ThomsonAdsett
VIC | Geelong College Junior School | John Wardle Architects
VIC | Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design | Grimshaw in collaboration with Monash University
VIC | Penleigh Essendon Grammar School Music House | McBride Charles Ryan
Enduring Architecture (2)
VIC | Olympic Swimming Pool | Kevin Borland, John and Phyllis Murphy and Peter McIntyre, with engineer Bill Irwin
WA | Town Council Offices (fmr) & Library, Northam | Iwan Iwanoff
Heritage (2)
NSW | Australian Museum Project Discover | Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt + Neille
VIC | Bendigo Former Mining Exchange | Williams Boag Architects
Interior Architecture (5)
NSW | Australian Museum Project Discover | Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt + Neille
WA | Bilya Marlee | Kerry Hill Architects
VIC | Divided House | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
VIC | Olderfleet | Grimshaw with Carr
NSW | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio
International Architecture (3)
International | One & Only Desaru Coast, Malaysia | Kerry Hill Architects
International | National Museum of Qatar Gift Shops | Kochi Takada Architects
International | Sir John Monash Centre | Cox Architecture with Williams, Abrahams and Lampros
Public Architecture (5)
TAS | Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | Cumulus Studio
NT | George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens Visitor and Event Centre | Hully Liveris Design Company Pty Ltd
NSW | Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre | Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney
WA |WA Museum Boola Bardip | Hassell + OMA
QLD | Waltzing Matilda Centre | Cox Architecture
Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) (4)
WA | Beaconsfield House | Simon Pendal Architect
QLD | Beck Street | LineburgWang
NSW | SRG House | Fox Johnston
NSW | The Hat Factory | Welsh + Major Architects
Residential Architecture - Houses (New) (6)
VIC | 8 Yard House | Studio Bright
NSW | Bunkeren | James Stockwell Architect
VIC | Divided House | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects
NSW | Federal House| Edition Office
NSW | Night Sky | Peter Stutchbury Architecture
NSW | Pearl Beach House | Polly Harbison Design
Residential Architecture Multiple Housing (3)
NSW | Arkadia | DKO Architecture with Breathe Architecture and Oculus
NSW | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design
VIC | The Lothian | Kennedy Nolan
Small Project Architecture (4)
TAS | Floating Sauna Derby | Licht Architecture
VIC | Jackalope Pavilion| March Studio
VIC | NGV Triennial 2020 Outdoor Pavilions | BoardGrove Architects
NSW | Plastic Palace | Raffaello Rosselli Architects
Sustainable Architecture (3)
VIC | Burwood Brickworks | NH Architecture, in partnership with Russell & George on the interior design
VIC| Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design | Grimshaw in collaboration with Monash University
NSW | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio
Urban Design (5)
TAS | Cradle Mountain Gateway Precinct | Cumulus Studio
NSW | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design
QLD | QUT Campus to Country | BVN
NSW | Sub Base Platypus | lahznimmo architects and Aspect Studios
WA | WA Museum Boola Bardip | Hassell + OMA
Image credits:
COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture: Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | Cumulus Studio | Photographer: Anjie-Blair
Educational Architecture: Penleigh Essendon Grammar School Music House | McBride Charles Ryan | Photographer: John-Gollings
Interior Architecture: Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio | Photographer: Romello-Pereira
