Fifty-seven entries have been shortlisted for architectural design excellence across multiple categories at the 2021 National Architecture Awards. Announced by the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA), the nominees were selected from a field of 807 entries, with the shortlisted projects spanning the full gamut of architectural practice, from residential, commercial and educational to public architecture and urban design.

The 2021 edition also marks an important milestone for AIA’s National Architecture Awards program as it completes 40 years.

“The peer-reviewed judging process is vital as it creates benchmarks for the betterment of the profession, practice and architecture,” Jury chair and immediate past national president Alice Hampson said.

“Judging the National Architecture Awards is a once-in-a-lifetime experience of delightfully potent architectural discourse.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated this task, but no matter how one visits, truly exceptional work resonates powerfully, and our conversations with the committed, passionate and gifted designers responsible for them were most memorable.”

The National Architecture Awards provides a platform to recognise and celebrate the enduring value that great architecture brings to clients and communities.

This celebration was shared for the first time in 2020 with a global audience, resulting in more than 30,000 views of the awards ceremony, which was also watched live by over 3,100 people.

Winners of this year’s National Architecture Awards will be announced on Thursday 4 November 2021 and livestreamed to the world at 7pm AEDT.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open to members of the public until midnight 2 November to nominate their favourite residential project from the shortlist. All those who vote will be in the running to win one of three $500 Bunnings gift vouchers.

National Architecture Awards shortlist (State | Project | Architect)

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture (4)

TAS | Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | Cumulus Studio

QLD | Land 121 Facilities Project, Lavarack Barracks | BVN

NSW | Maitland Regional Athletics Complex | Maitland City Council with Studio Dot

VIC | Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design | Grimshaw in collaboration with Monash University

Commercial Architecture (6)

VIC | Collins Arch | Woods Bagot and SHoP Architects

QLD | Land 121 Facilities Project, Lavarack Barracks | BVN

SA | Meals on Wheels SA Head Office | JPE Design Studio

TAS | MOSS 25 | Circa Morris-Nunn Chua Architects

NSW | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio

VIC | Wangaratta Street | MAArchitects

Educational Architecture (5)

NSW | Barker College Rosewood Centre | Neeson Murcutt + Neille

QLD | Fortitude Valley State Secondary College | Cox Architecture and ThomsonAdsett

VIC | Geelong College Junior School | John Wardle Architects

VIC | Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design | Grimshaw in collaboration with Monash University

VIC | Penleigh Essendon Grammar School Music House | McBride Charles Ryan

Enduring Architecture (2)

VIC | Olympic Swimming Pool | Kevin Borland, John and Phyllis Murphy and Peter McIntyre, with engineer Bill Irwin

WA | Town Council Offices (fmr) & Library, Northam | Iwan Iwanoff

Heritage (2)

NSW | Australian Museum Project Discover | Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt + Neille

VIC | Bendigo Former Mining Exchange | Williams Boag Architects

Interior Architecture (5)

NSW | Australian Museum Project Discover | Cox Architecture with Neeson Murcutt + Neille

WA | Bilya Marlee | Kerry Hill Architects

VIC | Divided House | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

VIC | Olderfleet | Grimshaw with Carr

NSW | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio

International Architecture (3)

International | One & Only Desaru Coast, Malaysia | Kerry Hill Architects

International | National Museum of Qatar Gift Shops | Kochi Takada Architects

International | Sir John Monash Centre | Cox Architecture with Williams, Abrahams and Lampros

Public Architecture (5)

TAS | Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | Cumulus Studio

NT | George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens Visitor and Event Centre | Hully Liveris Design Company Pty Ltd

NSW | Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre | Andrew Burges Architects and Grimshaw with TCL in collaboration with the City of Sydney

WA |WA Museum Boola Bardip | Hassell + OMA

QLD | Waltzing Matilda Centre | Cox Architecture

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) (4)

WA | Beaconsfield House | Simon Pendal Architect

QLD | Beck Street | LineburgWang

NSW | SRG House | Fox Johnston

NSW | The Hat Factory | Welsh + Major Architects

Residential Architecture - Houses (New) (6)

VIC | 8 Yard House | Studio Bright

NSW | Bunkeren | James Stockwell Architect

VIC | Divided House | Jackson Clements Burrows Architects

NSW | Federal House| Edition Office

NSW | Night Sky | Peter Stutchbury Architecture

NSW | Pearl Beach House | Polly Harbison Design

Residential Architecture Multiple Housing (3)

NSW | Arkadia | DKO Architecture with Breathe Architecture and Oculus

NSW | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design

VIC | The Lothian | Kennedy Nolan

Small Project Architecture (4)

TAS | Floating Sauna Derby | Licht Architecture

VIC | Jackalope Pavilion| March Studio

VIC | NGV Triennial 2020 Outdoor Pavilions | BoardGrove Architects

NSW | Plastic Palace | Raffaello Rosselli Architects

Sustainable Architecture (3)

VIC | Burwood Brickworks | NH Architecture, in partnership with Russell & George on the interior design

VIC| Monash Woodside Building for Technology and Design | Grimshaw in collaboration with Monash University

NSW | Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio

Urban Design (5)

TAS | Cradle Mountain Gateway Precinct | Cumulus Studio

NSW | Harbord Diggers Club Redevelopment | Architectus + CHROFI + JMD Design

QLD | QUT Campus to Country | BVN

NSW | Sub Base Platypus | lahznimmo architects and Aspect Studios

WA | WA Museum Boola Bardip | Hassell + OMA

Image credits:

COLORBOND® Award for Steel Architecture: Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | Cumulus Studio | Photographer: Anjie-Blair

Educational Architecture: Penleigh Essendon Grammar School Music House | McBride Charles Ryan | Photographer: John-Gollings

Interior Architecture: Smart Design Studio | Smart Design Studio | Photographer: Romello-Pereira