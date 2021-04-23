The National Trust (NSW) has announced the shortlist for the 2021 National Trust Heritage Awards, one of the most highly anticipated events in the heritage conservation, arts and culture, architecture and design, publishing and community sectors.

Now in its 27th year, the National Trust Heritage Awards recognises and honours projects, initiatives and individuals that demonstrate excellence in the conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage. The awards are the signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales and proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Heritage Council of NSW.

“We received such fantastic entries this year and it was such a challenge to determine the shortlisted projects this year,” said Matthew Devine, chair of the National Trust Heritage Awards jury.

“There are a diverse range of projects and initiatives recognised this year, and they represent the full spectrum of heritage and role it plays in defining and enriching place, telling the stories of our diverse communities and connecting people.”

“On behalf of the National Trust, I have to thank our entrants this year for their stellar effort in putting forward such a high standard of projects, campaigns and initiatives, publications and exhibitions for the jury to consider for 2021,” says Debbie Mills, CEO of the National Trust (NSW).

“The past year has presented its difficulties to the sector, with delays to projects and significant challenges for event and exhibition organisers. Despite this, the range of projects entered for the National Trust Heritage Awards this year has demonstrated how innovative and dedicated people working throughout the heritage sector are.”

The jury for the 2021 National Trust Heritage Awards includes experts in the field of Aboriginal heritage; built, cultural and landscape conservation; industrial heritage; curatorial and interpretative practice; and history. Judges on the panel include Phil Bennett, Dr Noni Boyd, David Burdon, Miranda Firman, Siobhan Lavelle, Lisa Newell and Saneia Norton.

2021 National Trust Heritage Awards Shortlist

Aboriginal Heritage

Leagues Club Park, Gosford – entered by Hunter Central Coast Development Corporation

Walking on Country – entered by Shoalhaven City Council

Adaptive Re-Use

Carr Street, Coogee – entered by McGregor Westlake Architecture

Cottage Medical, Berry – entered by Nicholas Powell Architect

Sub Base Platypus – entered by Lahznimmo Architects

The Sydney Retreat – entered by Bronwyn Hanna

Advocacy

Mulgoa Valley – entered by Friends of Fernhill and Mulgoa Valley Inc

Save Willow Grove – entered by North Parramatta Residents Action Group

Conservation: Built Heritage

Alpha House Restoration, Kamay 2020 – entered by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

Australian Museum Project Discover – entered by The Australian Museum and Orwell & Peter Phillips

Greenway Window Conservation and Upgrade Project, Milsons Point – entered by Land and Housing Corporation, Department of Planning, Industry and Environment

Lowy Institute, Sydney – entered by Hector Abrahams Architects

Pawley Street, Surry Hills – entered by NSW Land and Housing Corporation, Department of Planning, Industry and Environment

Restoration of Cathedral of St Michael and St John, Bathurst – entered by Cathedral of St Michael and St John, Bathurst

Shell House, Sydney – entered by ADRIEL CONSULTANCY PTY LTD

Conservation: Interiors and Objects

Conservation of the Art Gallery of NSW Bas Reliefs – entered by International Conservation Services

Preserving and Promoting Australia’s Theatrical Heritage: From Storage Rooms to Performing Arts Archive and Community Performance – entered by Seaborn, Broughton & Walford Foundation

Restoration of the Historic 1890 William Hill & Son Organ in the Hunter Baille Memorial Presbyterian Church, Annandale – by Ralph Lane OAM

Conservation: Landscape

Spains Wharf, Kurraba Point – entered by Aspire Stone Masonry

Continuing Tradition

George Proudman Fellowship Program – entered by Ministers Stonework Program

Tuckombil Barn – entered by Traditional Timber Frames

Education and Interpretation

Fairbridge Children’s Park, Molong – entered by Clouston Associates

House Music at Your House – entered by Sydney Living Museum

Kamay 2020 Commemorative Sculptures– entered by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

Sydney Opera House, Tours Immersive Digital Experience (TIDE) – entered by Sydney Opera House

Warrane, Sydney – entered by Trigger

Heritage Events, Exhibitions & Tours

Carrington Road Industrial Marrickville – entered by Louisa King and Ali Wright

The Coal Loader App – entered by North Sydney Council

Dennis Heritage Day – entered by Museum of Fire

Developing Sydney: Capturing Change 1900-1920 – entered by City of Sydney Council

Fragile Beauty, Rich and Rare – entered by Pamela Pauline Photography

Inherit: Old and New Histories – entered by Orange Regional Museum

Papunya Tula: 50 Years 1971-2021 – entered by Utopia Art Sydney

Spring Harvest 2021 – entered by Sydney Living Museum

‘Thresholds’ by Julia Davis and Lisa Jones – entered by Sydney Trains

Tourists Paradise – entered by Port Macquarie Museum

Heritage Resources and Publications

Callan Park – Barnet Buildings External Fabric Maintenance Plan: An asset management and development consent document – entered by Ministers Stonework Program

Designing a Legacy – entered by Tim Ross, Modernister Films and Production Group

Vitalising Veteran Car Club Website – entered by The Veteran Car Club of Australia (NSW) Inc.

Individual awards including the Heritage Skills, Lifetime Achievement, Cathy Donnelly Memorial and the Judges’ Choice will be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony on Thursday 13 May 2021 at Doltone House in Pyrmont, Sydney.

