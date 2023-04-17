Shortlist announced for 29th annual National Trust Heritage Awards

The National Trust (NSW) has unveiled the shortlist for the 29th edition of the National Trust Heritage Awards, featuring 40 rich and diverse heritage projects across the state of New South Wales.

Coordinated by the National Trust and supported by Heritage NSW, the program celebrates outstanding practice, awarding excellence in conservation of Aboriginal, built, natural or cultural heritage.

‘’The diversity, scale and geographical representation was simply astounding this year and prompted rich and robust discussions between the judges,’’ says awards Jury Chair Matthew Devine, who was joined on the panel by esteemed industry experts Barrina South, Caitlin Allen, Charles Pickett, David Burdon, Kathryn Pitkin AM and Lisa Harrold.

“I thank all those who entered the Awards this year and shared their important work. Congratulations to the successful shortlisted entrants’’ says National Trust (NSW) CEO, Debbie Mills.

“The sheer quality and volume of entries submitted demonstrates the passion of heritage enthusiasts from all across the state, and we look forward to showcasing an incredible selection of these next month.”

Friday 12 May will see the winners announced at a ceremony held at Pyrmont’s Doltone House with a keynote speech to be given by UNSW Professor emeritus of architecture and urbanism, Helen Lochhead. Lochhead is additionally a member of the Australian Heritage Council, the Independent Planning Commission and various Planning and Design Panels across Australia.

Please view the shortlist below.

Aboriginal Heritage

• bara Monument for the Eora - entered by City of Sydney

• Leaghur Homestead, Mungo National Park - Willandra Lakes Teaching and Learning Centre - entered by NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service

• Transport Access Program - entered by Transport for NSW

Adaptive Re-Use

• 80 Albion - entered by Squillace Architects

• Cobar Sound Chapel - entered by Cobar Sound Chapel Ltd

• Former David Jones Building - entered by City Plan Heritage & IRIS Capital

• The Police Cottage - entered by Penrith City Council

• Western Sydney Startup Hub (WSSH) - entered by Property and Development NSW, Department of Planning and Environment

Advocacy

• Don't Block the Rocks - entered by Millers Point Community Resident Action Group Inc. (MPCRAG) Conservation - Built Heritage

• 55 Livingstone Road, Petersham: Conservation and Upgrade Project - entered by Land and Housing Corporation, Department of Planning and Environment

• Archibald Memorial Fountain - entered by City of Sydney

• Arndell Other Barn - entered by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

• Bondi Pavilion Restoration and Conservation project - entered by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects

• Callan Park Main Gates and Guardhouse - entered by Greater Sydney Parklands, Minister's Stonework Program

• Hotel Australasia - entered by Core Asset Development (CAD)

• Millers Point Townhouse - entered by Design 5 - Architects

• Restoration of the Niagara Cafe, Gundagai - entered by Luke Walton and Kym Fraser

• Rouse Hill Estate – Woolshed Conservation Project - entered by Museums of History NSW

• Sts Peter & Paul's Old Cathedral - entered by Project Strategies Australia

• 'Ways Terrace' 12-20 Point Street, Pyrmont: Conservation and Upgrade Project - entered by Land and Housing

Conservation - Interiors and Objects

• Central Tablelands Collections Facility - entered by Bathurst Regional Council

• Commer Restoration - entered by Museum of Fire

• Green Frog Restoration - entered by Transport for NSW and Byron Bay Historical Society

• Stations of the Cross - entered by International Conservation Services (ICS) and St Peter and Paul’s Old Cathedral, Goulburn

• The Yellow Dress Project - entered by National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) Conservation – Landscape

• Northern Rivers Rail Trail - Tweed section - entered by Tweed Shire Council

• Toorale Water Infrastructure Project - entered by Biosis Pty Ltd

Education and Interpretation

• History Site Study – Marrickville Metro - entered by Inner West Council - Library

• Macquarie Pier Revitalisation and Interpretation Project - entered by Port Authority of NSW

• Penrith Heritage Walk - entered by Penrith City Council

• Remembered and Revisited - Victoria Theatre Newcastle - entered by Out of the Square Media, Century Venues and Gavin Patton

• The Sound of Memories - Woodford Academy - entered by Noel Burgess

Events, Exhibitions and Tours

• Building Bridges Emu Projection - entered by Clarence Valley Council

• CAPTIVATE - entered by National Art School

• Curios Shopfront Exhibition - entered by Haberfield Inner West Council Library and Haberfield Association

• Guraban: where the saltwater meets the freshwater - entered by Hurstville Museum & Gallery (Georges

River Council)

• Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky - entered by Orange Regional Museum

• Rouse Hill Psychedelia - entered by Museums of History NSW

• SHINE - Shining a Light on our Heritage and Museums - entered by Arts Mid North Coast Inc

• Unrealised Sydney exhibition - entered by Museums of History NSW

Resources and Publications

• CAPTIVATE Stories from the National Art School and Darlinghurst Gaol - entered by National Art School

• First Knowledges Series: Astronomy and Plants - entered by Thames & Hudson Australia, National Museum of Australia

• Gunyah Goondie + Wurley - entered by Thames & Hudson Australia

• St John's, Parramatta Burials Dataset (1790-1850) - entered by Michaela Cameron

• Storyplace - entered by Museums & Galleries of NSW

• The Power of Flour: A photographic history of milling in Australia + Branded: Australian Flour Bag Labels Between the Wars – entered by Paul Ashton and Jess Jennings

• Values in Cities: Urban Heritage in Twentieth-Century Australia - entered by James Lesh

Special categories:

Individual awards including the Heritage Skills, Lifetime Achievement, Cathy Donnelly Memorial, Judges’ Choice and President’s Prize to be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards.

