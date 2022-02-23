Three finalists have been announced for The Secret Garden Melbourne Ideas competition, after over 150 registrations were made by Melbourne’s up and coming designers.

Overseen by the Committee for Melbourne, Jack Merlo and the Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show, creatives were asked to submit ideas for an underutilised space in Melbourne’s CBD — located at Birrarung on the north bank of the Yarra River — that will soon become a thriving green garden activation.

The competition is an extension of the City of Melbourne’s Greenline strategy, which will see a 4km stretch of space from Birrarung Marr to the Bolte Bridge upgraded to feature an abundance of Indigenous plantations, improved access to the banks of the Yarra and improvements to biodiversity, ecology and tree canopy cover to attract wildlife along the north bank and river edge.

Each entry was judged by landscape architect Jack Merlo and the Committee for Melbourne Future Focus Group team. Each finalist was chosen for their innovative design, functionality, use of space and the ability to invoke a sense of wellbeing and connection with Melbourne’s city culture.

Northbank Wonderland by the University of Melbourne’s Megan Chatterton features a series of archway structures built from reclaimed reo mesh, with an irrigated geotextile green wall system made up of sensorially interesting species. Each archway supports a range of hanging seats and swings, allowing visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in green and have a momentary escape.

Riparian by Francesca Sanguinetti and Jeanette Stoffregen from Monash University is directly inspired by old stepping stones that once allowed people to cross the Yarra River where Queens Bridge now stretches. The design by the pair of students restores and enhances these stepping stones to include a range of larger public spaces just off the esplanade path along the river. Some areas hold secret gardens to allow for quiet contemplation, while others encourage activity and play.

Finally, the Yarra Walk New Batman Park by Shirley Guo, Mason Mo, Duke Wang and Yiqi Dong — all from the University of Melbourne — looks to divert pedestrians from busy traffic and allow them to enjoy gardens, railways and the river from different heights and angles. The design creates a series of elevated modules connected by an elevated walkway, with the modules assembled in clusters, allowing for walk-through galleries, private spaces, water interaction, immersive greenery and more.

Jack Merlo says each finalist’s entry has conveyed its story and history of the site to great aplomb.

“It was an honour to be part of this fantastic initiative and help to select the finalists for The Secret Garden Melbourne Ideas competition. The calibre of entries has been very impressive. The three finalists presented innovative concepts that were beautifully detailed, showed historic significance and told a story, as well as demonstrating how to transform an underutilised space into an inviting area that will enrich the lives of residents, workers and visitors to Melbourne’s CBD,” he says.

Each finalist will build and display their ideas at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show and will then present to a judging panel featuring Lord Mayor Sally Capp; Jack Merlo; Carolyn White, Associate Director at Bates Smart; Andrew Millward-Bason, Director at Urban Creative; and MIFGS representative Martin Semken on Wednesday 30 March. The winner will be announced on the day, and will co-design the Secret Garden in conjunction with Jack Merlo.

For more information about the competition visit www.thesecretgardenmelbourne.com.

Images: Supplied