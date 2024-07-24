The Elmont 32, one of Sherridon Homes’ most popular display homes, won top recognition at the 2024 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards (Western), taking home the ‘Best Volume Builder Display Home $350,000-$500,000’ title.

One of 25 award-winners honoured in various categories including display homes, custom homes, commercial buildings, and renovations, Sherridon was chosen over eight other homebuilders.

Located in Ballarat’s Lucas Grange Estate, Elmont 32’s design is informed by a beautiful European aesthetic, and is conceptualised as a modern, family-centric residence catering to the needs and preferences of contemporary Australian living.

The spacious floorplan with four generous bedrooms and a study, and an elegant yet functional kitchen, is complemented by stunning Mediterranean-inspired finishes, all reflecting Sherridon’s commitment to a higher standard.

“The Elmont 32 is the perfect fusion of comfort, style and functionality, making it an ideal haven for families seeking a contemporary and adaptable living space,” Sherridon Homes’ interior designer manager Samantha Darmarkis says.

The stunning kitchen design has a beautiful island bench as the centrepiece, with its aged ash finish perfectly complementing the concrete finish of the Caesarstone benchtop and splashback tiles, while the stylish gun metal finish tapware fixtures offer a striking contrast to the understated palette used in the kitchen. The generous storage space also includes a butler’s pantry.

The Mediterranean aesthetic continues into the bathroom, which features herringbone-laid matt terracotta tiles, a double vanity with cast stone solid finish basins, and a bathtub in a contemporary finish.

“This serene retreat reflects a sense of charm and sophistication, from the intricate tile work to the artisanal finishes of the basins and bathtub, creating an inviting ambience that blends functionality with captivating design,” Darmarkis notes.

The Elmont 32 achieves a 6-star energy rating with energy-efficient appliances, low energy LED downlights, WELS-rated tapware, and highly efficient insulation to enable reduced energy consumption throughout the year.

“Winning this award is a significant milestone for Sherridon Homes in Ballarat as it validates our efforts to provide exceptional homes that meet the needs and aspirations of our customers across Victoria,” says Sherridon Homes’ managing director Natalie King.

Image: Supplied