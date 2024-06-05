Leading Victorian home builder Sherridon Homes has introduced Vastu-inspired home designs to cater to their clients’ cultural values and preferences.

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian science of architecture that focuses on creating balanced environments by aligning structures to promote health, prosperity and happiness. Sherridon Homes’ Vastu-designed home blends traditional Vastu principles with contemporary aesthetics, optimising layouts for positive energy flow while also incorporating sustainable materials where possible to ensure harmonious and functional spaces.

The designs have been well-received by Sherridon Homes’ community, says the home builder’s regional VIC sales manager Dilpreet Chahal. “Cultural diversity is at the forefront of Sherridon Homes’ approach and as Victoria’s second-largest home builder, this is even more important given the volume of homes we build and residents we interact with.”

Australia draws large numbers of Indians every year, with India being the second largest source of overseas migration by country of birth according to ABS; Victoria is the leading choice for Indian-born residents, accounting for 4.2 percent of the state’s total population.

“We regularly tailor homes to reflect clients’ cultural values, seek feedback and make every effort to understand key components to incorporate into our home designs,” explains Chahal.

“This holistic approach results in homes that reflect clients’ cultural identities and prioritise inclusivity, solidifying Sherridon Homes as leaders in culturally attuned and sustainable living spaces,” he said.

The designs were largely informed by Sherridon Homes’ own culturally diverse team, with a large majority of team members being of Indian descent, including the design team.

As the company continually looks at ways to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving needs and preferences of future clients, Sherridon Homes general manager – regional Natalie King says, “Including a Vastu-inspired home was largely driven by our clients due to an increase in enquiries regarding this type of product. It is so important we remain open to feedback and suggestions while remaining actively engaged with diverse cultural communities through events, workshops and partnerships to ensure we are catering to these needs.”

Image: Supplied