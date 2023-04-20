Seven star luxury epitomises Masthead Ocean Club

The design triumvirate of BDA Architects, Banda Design Studio and Mim Design has birthed the Masthead Ocean Club, a 7-star resort experience for future residents on the glittering Gold Coast.

Featuring 28 whole floor apartments – a quad level (and appropriately named) Super Penthouse, two dual level Sky Homes, five sky residences and 20 apartments – Masthead is the epitome of coastal, contemporary luxury, holding views of the hinterland, city, sea and estuary from every room in every residence.

Mim Design has overseen the design of the 20 Masthead residences, as well as the Ocean Club and a number of key amenities. The view corridors envisioned by the practice capture land and seascape, heightened by a palette of timber, marble and polished render. The palette is mirrored within the Masthead Ocean Club, offering a place of solitude for occupants.

BDA Architecture was tasked with crafting the tower’s facade, ingeniously referencing the superyachts sat upon the shore. Accentuated white concrete forms and curvaceous blade walls form an opulent facade, with a well-proportioned podium lifting the mass of the building from the ground plane. Mim Design have carried BDA’s typology inside, folding the architecture’s fluted wall panelling and paving into the entry lobby to form an internal courtyard.

Banda Design Studio have designed the five sky residences, the pair of sky homes and the one super penthouse. Practice Founder Edo Mapelli Mozzi says the natural landscape has informed the practice’s design.

“With Masthead, context is everything,” he says.

“It’s not just the culture of the Gold Coast but the uniqueness of the surroundings that had a huge influence on our design.

“The East/West axis of the building gives views over the sea, city, hinterland and estuary – four very different topographies – so more than ever the design needed to be relevant to the surroundings.”

Green sequoia Verde marble adorns the kitchen island, acknowledging the hinterland and sea views, contrasting with the restrained travertine and plaster of the cabinetry. The crimson tones seen within the powder room pay homage to the central west.

Masthead has been completely approved by the local Council, with construction anticipated to commence in the coming months. Completion is scheduled for 2025.

For more information, visit www.mastheadoceanclub.com.au.