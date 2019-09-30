Logo
Optus Stadium Cox Architecture
September's top 10 stories: From Optus Stadium lawsuits to Australia's first Passive House apartment

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this September.
30 Sep 2019 2m read View Author

September-top-stories-Optus-Stadium-lawsuit-1732011491.png

1. Multiplex sues Cox Architecture over “inadequate” work on Optus Stadium

Optus Stadium Cox Architecture Multiplex

There are fears for the fate of the Allianz Stadium rebuild as Multiplex, one of two builders competing for the contract, is suing Cox Architecture over their work together on another stadium project.

2. Designing a simple timber home on a modest budget

Simple timber home

This project is a simple timber home designed for a client on a budget who was looking for a place to settle down and raise a future family.

3. Announcing the 2019 Sustainability Awards finalists

Parliament-of-Victoria-Annexe 2019 sustainability awards

The finalists for the 2019 Sustainability Awards have been announced, and from a field of nearly 168 initial entries, we now have 64 eminently worthy finalists ready for our Gala Night on November 7 at The Star in Sydney.

4. The Portsea home that rises out of the rocks

Portsea house

Point Nepean Residence is a tribute to its coastal bush surrounds. Situated among thick tea tree parklands overlooking Portsea Pier and Port Phillip Bay, the robust structure blends seamlessly with the environment.

5. Australia's first Passive House apartment opens in Redfern

passive house the fern

Australia's first Passive House Certified apartment building, The Fern, has opened in the Sydney suburb of Redfern.

6. Terracotta shines in a bright, bayside home

Coogee terracotta brick house

This project is a light, bright coastal home that highlights the terracotta brick.

7. Sweeping coastal views in a Mornington Peninsula home

mornington peninsula house

This project is a new home on a steep site overlooking Mornington Peninsula, designed to maximise views and have the capacity to host extended family without feeling overly large.

8. Woods Bagot to design sustainable 6 Star Green Star tower for Lendlease

Woods Bagot's sustainable 6 Star Green Star tower for Lendlease

Designed by Woods Bagot, the Melbourne Quarter Tower will target the highest international standards in wellness and sustainability and includes over 7,000sqm of technology enabled green spaces and parks.

9. A Melbourne home fit for the family of the future

Melbourne family home One Mani House

One Mani House is an adaptable, aesthetic and space-saving family home of the future.

10. A bold new design for a 1930s coastal home

1930s coastal home redesign

Located in the beachside Melbourne suburb of Brighton, this project is a bold transformation of an original 1930s home that was heavily renovated in the 1980s.

