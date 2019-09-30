September's top 10 stories: From Optus Stadium lawsuits to Australia's first Passive House apartment

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stories covered by Architecture & Design this September.

There are fears for the fate of the Allianz Stadium rebuild as Multiplex, one of two builders competing for the contract, is suing Cox Architecture over their work together on another stadium project.

This project is a simple timber home designed for a client on a budget who was looking for a place to settle down and raise a future family.

The finalists for the 2019 Sustainability Awards have been announced, and from a field of nearly 168 initial entries, we now have 64 eminently worthy finalists ready for our Gala Night on November 7 at The Star in Sydney.

Point Nepean Residence is a tribute to its coastal bush surrounds. Situated among thick tea tree parklands overlooking Portsea Pier and Port Phillip Bay, the robust structure blends seamlessly with the environment.

Australia's first Passive House Certified apartment building, The Fern, has opened in the Sydney suburb of Redfern.

This project is a light, bright coastal home that highlights the terracotta brick.

This project is a new home on a steep site overlooking Mornington Peninsula, designed to maximise views and have the capacity to host extended family without feeling overly large.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the Melbourne Quarter Tower will target the highest international standards in wellness and sustainability and includes over 7,000sqm of technology enabled green spaces and parks.

One Mani House is an adaptable, aesthetic and space-saving family home of the future.

Located in the beachside Melbourne suburb of Brighton, this project is a bold transformation of an original 1930s home that was heavily renovated in the 1980s.