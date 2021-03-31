Logo
The mixed use development includes four commercial tenancies across the three podium levels, 230 bike parking bays, 215 car parking spaces and enhanced End of Trip facilities for commercial staff. The scope also includes significant expansion and upgrade
WA Build-to-Rent project gets approval

Sentinel's Scarborough project is a 17,221-square-metre mixed use development on the corner of West Coast Highway and Manning Street.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

31 Mar 2021

The new Build to Rent project is located just 200 metres from the scenic Scarborough Beach

Build to Rent Scarborough Beach

Sentinel’s latest Build to Rent project in Scarborough, Western Australia has received development approval.

Announced by Sentinel Fund Manager Australia, the Australian arm of leading American development and real estate investment firm, Sentinel Real Estate (Sentinel), the project located at 194 West Coast Highway will be the company’s third Build to Rent development in Australia. Sentinel’s Build to Rent projects include the three-stage Element 27 in Subiaco, Perth and another currently under development in West Melbourne.

Sentinel’s Scarborough project is a 17,221-square-metre mixed use development on the corner of West Coast Highway and Manning Street. To be developed, leased and managed by Sentinel, the project will feature a single 21-storey Build to Rent tower atop a three-storey mixed-use podium.

Located just 200 metres from the scenic Scarborough Beach, the premium Build to Rent property will offer residents sweeping views across the Indian Ocean. With 175 apartments in total in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, the development will help support the long-term housing needs of the local community.

The mixed use development includes four commercial tenancies across the three podium levels, 230 bike parking bays, 215 car parking spaces and enhanced End of Trip facilities for commercial staff. The scope also includes significant expansion and upgrade of the surrounding public space.

Targeting a 5 Star Green Star rating, the building incorporates leading sustainability features such as rainwater harvesting for onsite irrigation, drought resistant and low water use plantings, WELS rated fixtures and enhanced metering strategies to manage water usage, double glazed façade systems to enhance thermal performance and onsite solar energy generation.

Sentinel Real Estate president Michael Streicker said, “Our Build to Rent project at 194 West Coast Highway will enhance Scarborough’s vibrant beachside and its exceptional design will provide residents with an engaged and sustainable community. The local housing market in Perth is evolving and based on our more than 50 years of global expertise, we know our Build to Rent model can deliver quality housing for more West Australians.”

Construction of 194 West Coast Highway is scheduled to begin in late 2021.

Images; Supplied.

