Sentinel launches 3rd Australian Build-to-Rent development

The Australian subsidiary of leading American development and real estate investment firm, Sentinel Real Estate (Sentinel) has announced their third Build to Rent project in Australia. Sentinel has submitted a Development Application for the project at 194 West Coast Highway in Scarborough, Western Australia.

This announcement follows the success of Phase 1 of their three-stage Element 27 project in Subiaco, Western Australia, which has been operational and tenanted since early 2019, making it the first purpose-built institutional Build to Rent development in Australia. Phase 2 of Element 27 is currently under construction while Phase 3 recently received Development Approval. Sentinel’s second Build to Rent project is located in Melbourne.

To be developed, leased and managed by Sentinel, the Build to Rent project is being designed as a planned premium community with access to beautiful views, quality amenities, and significantly expanded and revitalised public spaces among others.

Sentinel consulted with the local community and integrated their suggestions into the Scarborough development’s design. These include new plazas and parks that respect the pedestrian nature of the existing neighbourhood and provide greater space for relaxation, exercise, pet-friendly activities and engagement with the arts. A small café fronting a new community park at Manning and Filburn Streets, and amenities such as a bicycle repair station for local cyclists and additional seating and shelter for the public within one of the development’s new public plazas are some of the other features.

Sentinel’s Scarborough project is designed around sustainability with the building targeting a 5 Star Green Star rating. Green features include rainwater harvesting for onsite irrigation, deep soil planting zones, drought resistant and low water use plantings, WELS rated fixtures and enhanced metering strategies to manage water usage. Energy use will be controlled through integrated solar shading, double glazed façade systems to enhance thermal performance, high efficiency lighting and appliances, daylighting and onsite solar energy generation.

Sentinel has currently more than 1,000 Build to Rent units under various stages of development throughout Australia.