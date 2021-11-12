Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
aged care seniors
shareShare

Seniors in smart homes bears fruit for research team

Monash University’s Emerging Technologies Research Lab (ETLab) has been recognised by Internet of Things (IoT) Australia for research that highlights how modern technology can support older adults.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

12 Nov 2021 2m read View Author

Seniors-in-smart-homes-monash-mclean-deakin-1732009305.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Monash University’s Emerging Technologies Research Lab (ETLab) has been recognised by Internet of Things (IoT) Australia for research that highlights how modern technology can support older adults.

The Intelligent Home Solutions for Independent Living project is the subject of a collaboration between Monash’s ETLab, McLean Care, and Deakin University, and was funded by the Australian Government Department of Health. IoT Australia awarded the project its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Action award earlier this week.

ETLab Director, Sarah Pink, says the award outlines how important it is to consider older adults in technology design.

“Seniors are often forgotten about in smart technology design. Winning the IoT’s inaugural award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Action recognises that it is essential for us to engage with seniors to understand and enable their relationships for technologies in ways and places that work for them,” she says.

“This knowledge is crucial for the design of the right technologies for ethical human futures that we will really want to live in.”

The project was captured in real time in the ‘Smart Homes for Seniors' documentary. Directed by Pink, the documentary follows older adults’ journeys with digital voice assistants, smart lights and robotic vacuum cleaners during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. It also featured in international film festivals, at the Mimesis Documentary Festival 2021 in Colorado, and the Awareness Film Festival 2021 in Los Angeles.

The documentary will be screened during the Faculty of Information Technology’s Monash Tech Talks series. The virtual screening will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A session with globally-renowned experts from Monash’s ETLab, the Royal College of Art (UK), the University of Sussex (UK) and Delft University of Technology (NL).

The virtual screening, titled The new future of ageing: Smart homes for seniors, will be held at 6:30pm on Thursday 25 November. To register, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap