Sekisui House Australia have this week launched Shavida, their new home building brand that extends the value’s of the developer’s approach to design and construction.

Shavida will offer a multitude of housing options across single and double storeys, with designs curated by in-house, international architects who have placed an emphasis on intuitive, functional and flexible living, through using smart, universal design principles and conventional building methods.

All Shavida-designed homes will have sustainability and efficiency as a priority, with a 6-star energy rating being standard across the range, thanks to the utilisation of insulation, a solar panel system and natural air ventilation.

Sekisui House Australia CEO Hide Seguchi says the branching out of the developer into the design industry is backed by more than 30 years of research and development.

“Over the last three decades, we have taken the time to understand how families at different life stages live, work, move, play, relax and entertain, and this is reflected in our new Shavida designs,” he says.

“Shavida homes prioritise durability and flexibility with spaces able to easily adapt to accommodate the needs of children and guests. They also consider the changing needs of inhabitants as they move through life, including those with varying mobility — a testament to the longevity of our designs.

Shavida homes’ space-efficient floorplans take advantage of zoning, multi-purpose spaces, intelligent storage solutions and child-friendly design, underpinned by indoor-outdoor living integration.

Four brand new Shavida-designed display homes have opened at Ecco Ripley, a thriving residential community located in south-east Queensland’s western growth corridor. The new homes showcase the latest Shavida designs and a selection of colour schemes which have been executed by renowned interior stylist Bree Pullinger in partnership with The Retail Designers who are well-known for their interior work across Brisbane.

“It was such an enjoyable experience working with the Sekisui House Australia to help bring Shavida to life and execute on the team’s interior styling vision in line with the architectural intent of the homes,” Pullinger says.

“Notably, home buyers will have the opportunity to choose from one of Shavida’s six, professionally designed colour schemes, or create their own variations to suit their personal style.”

Clients looking to utilise Shavida’s services will be guided through every step of the consultation and design process in order to craft the ideal home.

For more information, visit shavida.com.au.