Sekisui House, the number one building brand in the world, has begun to make significant inroads into the Australian housing market.

Across the east coast, particularly in north-west and south-west Sydney, the developer has made its mark with its Japanese-inspired residential typology. Its premium lifestyle community, Norman Estates at Gledswood Hills, has officially passed 50 percent of sales, totalling a value of over $144 million.

The developer’s premium home building brand, SHAWOOD, have overseen the design and construction of each home within the estate, which has been collaborated upon alongside retired professional golfer Greg Norman.

“The Norman Estates Dress Circle homes offer residents the opportunity to experience an unparalleled lifestyle”, says Sekisui House Australia CEO, Sean Osawa (pictured above, left).

“The carefully planned design ensures that residents can enjoy privacy while still being part of a vibrant community.”

The initial housing models, developed by an array of innovative Japanese architects, have been crafted for the Australian market under the watchful guise of Design Director, Lester Chambers. SHAWOOD's innovative features include well-ventilated, light-filled interiors, wabi-sabi inspired floorplates, integrated kitchens and gallery-esque ceilings. Solar power with battery backup and smart home technologies ensure efficiency within each dwelling.

“Norman Estates has become an acclaimed lifestyle brand globally, bringing to life a distinctive style of luxury residences,” says Norman, who attended an event alongside a number of local and state government officials.

"At Norman Estates in Sydney, SHAWOOD have set an unprecedented standard of living in master planned communities, and I am delighted to have partnered with the Sekisui House team on this incredible project.

“The amenities, abundance of green space, outdoor alfresco spaces, and spectacular residents lounge have been a clear point of interest for Australian buyers, and echo the design of Norman Estates enclaves around the world.

“The attention to detail, craftsmanship, and sustainable building practices employed by SHAWOOD are truly unparalleled. I have been thoroughly impressed by the commitment of Sekisui House Australia in creating exceptional living spaces that harmonise with the natural environment. I especially love the residents’ lounge, which is the crown jewel of this estate."

For more information regarding the estate, visit normanestates.com.au.