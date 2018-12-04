Sekisui House plans first net zero carbon home in Australia

After constructing over 35,000 net zero carbon homes in Japan, global property developer Sekisui House has planned its first net zero home in Australia.

Construction has already begun on the SHINKA House, which has been designed to achieve a thermal comfort rating of over 8 stars – two more than the national Australian standard. SHINKA is the Japanese word for evolution.

At the forefront of research and development in this space, Sekisui House first revealed its Zero Emission House at the Hokkaido Toyako G8 summit in Japan in 2008.

Craig D’Costa, general manager at Sekisui House, says, “Sekisui House has a longstanding convention to promote highly sustainable housing solutions. It is a foundation principle that is ingrained across the company’s global operations. With thousands of homes already constructed in Japan, it made smart business sense to extend this offering to purchasers in the company’s flagship Australian community – The Hermitage at Gledswood Hills."

“SHINKA House will demonstrate how active and passive design considerations can deliver a highly functional, comfortable and energy efficient residence in the centre of a major growth corridor in metropolitan Sydney.

“The SHINKA House project aims to increase engagement with local industry and government agencies to increase awareness about evolving housing design and construction practices that are both commercially viable and sustainable.”

Measuring 307sqm over two storeys, SHINKA House has several living rooms and is designed for multi-generational living. There are various internal and external zoning opportunities to suit every family’s unique needs.

SHINKA House features organic design principles and leading integrated housing technology including Sekisui House’s proprietary SHAWOOD construction system.

Key features also include minimalist PV and battery storage, air and acoustic balancing, active and passive climate control, double glazed thermally broken aluminium windows and doors, geothermal augmented air-conditioning, energy and wellbeing automation, multi-functional spaces, low maintenance external finishes and low VOC paint and surface coverings.

Sekisui House’s first net zero home in Australia will also reduce water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 percent below NSW minimum targets.

According to Mr D’Costa, SHINKA House offers three main benefits to future residents including a functional and comfortable living environment that uses minimal energy consumption; a healthy ecosystem where the indoor temperature is consistent throughout; and flexible living spaces, which can be adapted to suit different family types throughout the various lifecycle stages.

SHINKA House is expected to be completed early in 2019.

Sekisui House has invested over AUD$2 billion in Australia since 2009 and built more than 9,500 homes. Its current pipeline of Australian projects is valued at more than AUD$14 billion.