Sekisui House bolsters its green credentials

Sekisui House Australia says it is leading the way in sustainability, with its four Queensland residential and mixed-use projects either targeting or achieving a minimum 5 Star Green Star certification from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

Across Ecco Ripley and Ripley Town Centre near Ipswich, West Village in Brisbane’s West End and Yaroomba Beach on the Sunshine Coast, Sekisui House Australia continues to invest in green initiatives, demonstrating the master developer’s ongoing commitment to holistic sustainable design.

In a first for the Ripley region, residential community Ecco Ripley recently received recertification of its 5 Star Green Star Communities rating following its original certification in 2015.

According to Sekisui House Australia CEO and managing director, Hide Seguchi, “We place sustainability at the core of our management approach, because we have not only the ability, but also the responsibility to make our homes and communities the happiest places in the world.”

“Our continued investment in research and development allows us to create industry-leading living environments that also seek to protect and conserve our ecosystem.”

For example, Sekisui House Australia’s MIRAI home product range — exclusive to Ecco Ripley — features self- cleaning facades, insulation using 80 percent recycled material, solar panels and smart security system, helping residents save money on energy while reducing the community’s carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, Ripley Town Centre’s recent 5 Star Green Star Design & As Built certification represents Australian excellence in sustainability and marks a significant milestone as Sekisui House Australia continues to deliver on the Ripley Town Centre vision.

Solar panels positioned on the Centre’s roof and carpark generate around 75 percent of electricity for the existing shopping environment, which feeds into a centralised, private community energy network.

Importantly, the GBCA certification recognises not only environmental initiatives, but also a community’s ability to enhance health, prosperity and quality of life, which has been key to the success of West Village.

Seguchi says that arts and culture has played a critical role in delivering social sustainability outcomes to the $1.1 billion mixed-use West Village development, having achieved a world-leading 6 Star Green Star Communities rating in 2017 — the highest accolade for masterplanned precincts in Australia.

“The relocation of Metro Arts from Brisbane from the Brisbane CBD to West Village will generate a number of cultural benefits for the community, delivering West End’s first new theatre in 25 years, two galleries and other bespoke facilities,” he says.

While Yaroomba Beach is still in its planning and approvals phase, Sekisui House Australia remains committed to targeting a 5 Star Green Star for The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa in the Design & As Built category, and a 6 Star Green Star for the communities category.

Image: West Village gardens / Supplied