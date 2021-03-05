Property developer Sekisui House has announced the third stage of its $1 billion ‘The Orchards’ master planned community at Norwest, in Sydney’s Hills district ahead of schedule.

Titled Lumia, the third stage is situated in the centre of The Orchards community, alongside Strangers Creek. Designed by local practice Turner Architects, Lumia contains 330 nature inspired apartments. Lumia features 203 contemporary apartments, comprising a mix of 71 one bedroom apartments, 118 two bedroom apartments, 13 three bedroom apartments and a singular four bed penthouse.

Due to a strong demand in its previous stages, Sekisui House has brought forward Lumia in an effort to accommodate more downsizers, young families and first home buyers driven by government incentives.

David Lee, the sales manager for The Orchards says that the project has been fast tracked due to the incentives.

“Buyer confidence is at an all time high with the Reserve Bank recently indicating that the cash rate will remain steady for three years. Our success in 2020 was primarily due to the introduction of the government’s HomeBuilder Grant. In addition, the First Home Buyers grant and full stamp duty exemption all equated to savings of over $55,000 for purchasers.

“These government incentives have brought forward the launch of Lumia, intentionally designed with a large range of smaller apartments which is expected to accommodate first home buyer purchasers.”

The whole development is designed by Turner, and spans 8.1 hectares. It is spread across seven stages with heights ranging from six, seven, nine and thirteen storeys. When completed, the community will comprise of 1300 apartments.

The apartments are designed to take advantage of their positioning, with large format windows and oversized balconies . Separation of active living and quiet sleeping zones, oversized kitchens, a variety of storage space, study alcoves and ‘flexi’ rooms accentuate livability for residents.

Turner Architects director Dan Szwaj says that the positioning of Lumia in both The Orchards precinct and suburb of Norwest makes it an attractive proposition for those looking to purchase an apartment in Sydney’s metropolitan region.

“It (Lumia) has a strong connection to the natural surroundings whilst enjoying the emerging urban amenity offered by Norwest Business Park and the new Metro Norwest station which are within easy walking distance.

“Lumia is surrounded by natural assets – large trees, a linear park and waterways. We have embraced a symbiotic relationship with nature to ensure that each resident would be able to experience these qualities as part of their everyday living.”

Aligning with the biophilic qualities of many new developments both locally and worldwide, the double height foyers of the entryways are surrounded by plants. Above the entries vertical gardens in curved planters cover the façade.

Lumia, meaning ‘life in a new light’, is now open to enquiries. Prices range between 550,000 for a one bedroom apartment, and up to $2.3 million for a grand four-bed penthouse. For more information, visit sekisuihouse.com.au/the-orchards.