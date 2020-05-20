Sekisui House wins UDIA President’s Award

Brisbane’s West Village by Sekisui House Australia was crowned as the winner of the President’s Award in The Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Wingate National Awards for Excellence, at a virtual awards announcement event recently.

This project transformed the former Peters Ice Cream factory site in West End into a vibrant, urban precinct in inner Brisbane.

“The site is steeped in rich history and through respect for its environment, creativity and attention to detail, Sekisui House has created a landmark Living Heritage Village,” says Simon Basheer, UDIA national president.

“West Village has redefined what was once a run-down part of inner-city Brisbane into an urban village with a strong sense of purpose.”

“It is a most deserving winner of our 2020 President’s Award, as it demonstrates outstanding achievement and the highest standards of practice.

“The recipient of the President’s Award must be capable of making an exceptional contribution to the public standing of contemporary development in Australia and is only bestowed upon the best of the best. West Village is a most deserving recipient of this honour,” he says.

“West Village is an urban renewal project which has seen strong community and market acceptance and has redefined what was once a run-down area.

“It is wonderfully respectful of the site’s historic beginnings and is a now a fabulous community precinct,” says Basheer.

The UDIA Wingate National Awards for Excellence shine a light on the world-class developments taking place across the nation and demonstrate excellence, quality and industry best practice, whilst celebrating the contributions of architects, engineers, environmental professionals and consultants.

The winners of the 2020 UDIA Wingate National Awards for Excellence are:

President’s Award - West Village by Sekisui House Australia (QLD)

Frasers Property Women in Leadership Award - Helen Dyer, Holmes Dyer (SA)

Young Leaders’ Award - Daniel Panickar, Eco Logical Australia (WA)

Diversity in Development Award - Brisbane City Council (QLD)

Medium Density Development Award - Muse, Neutral Bay by HELM Pty Limited (NSW)

Residential Development Award - Arundel Springs by Villa World (QLD)

Small Scale Development - Parkville by Oliver Hume (VIC)

Social & Community Infrastructure Award - Armadale Fitness & Aquatic Centre by City of Armadale (WA)

Environmental Excellence Award - Central Park by Frasers Property Australia & Sekisui House Australia (NSW)

Marketing Excellence Award - West Village by Sekisui House Australia (QLD)

Urban Renewal Award - Essendon Fields by Essendon Fields (VIC)

Affordable Development Award - Jingeri by BHC Creating Liveable Communities (QLD)

Seniors’ Living Award - Carmelite by Southern Cross Care SA&NT (SA)

Masterplanned Development Award - Oceanside by Stockland (QLD)

High Density Development Award - Cirque Mount Pleasant by Stirling Capital (WA)

Images: https://udia.com.au/winner-presidents-award/