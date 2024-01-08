The Victorian Government says it has made a number of changes to its Planning Provisions and building regulations to make it easier for Victorians to build a small second home on their property, assisting in multi-generational living arrangements and property values.

Homes that are 60 sqm or less are now able to be built without the need for a planning permit. A building permit is only required, ensuring siting, amenity, design and safety requirements are met. Second homes cannot be subdivided and sold off.

“We all know that finding the right type of housing in the right location is getting harder and more expensive,” a statement from the government’s media department reads.

“That’s why the Victorian Government’s Housing Statement – The decade ahead 2024-2034 sets out a plan to deliver significantly more housing that better meets the needs of our wonderfully diverse community.”

Family, friends or tenants can live or rent out the homes, which may assist in reducing cost of living pressures.

