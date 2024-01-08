Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Second homes in Victoria made easier
shareShare

Second homes in Victoria made easier

The Victorian Government says it has made a number of changes to its Planning Provisions and building regulations to make it easier for Victorians to build a small second home on their property, assisting in multi-generational living arrangements and property values.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

08 Jan 2024 1m read View Author

Second-homes-made-easier-by-the-Victorian-Governme-1732009928.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Victorian Government says it has made a number of changes to its Planning Provisions and building regulations to make it easier for Victorians to build a small second home on their property, assisting in multi-generational living arrangements and property values.

Homes that are 60 sqm or less are now able to be built without the need for a planning permit. A building permit is only required, ensuring siting, amenity, design and safety requirements are met. Second homes cannot be subdivided and sold off.

“We all know that finding the right type of housing in the right location is getting harder and more expensive,” a statement from the government’s media department reads.

“That’s why the Victorian Government’s Housing Statement – The decade ahead 2024-2034 sets out a plan to deliver significantly more housing that better meets the needs of our wonderfully diverse community.”

Family, friends or tenants can live or rent out the homes, which may assist in reducing cost of living pressures.

For more information, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap