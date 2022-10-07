Scott Carver’s masterplan for Wentworth Point has bore fruit for the practice, with the project taking out the Australian Development of the Year and Best Masterplanned Community categories at the Property Council of Australia’s National Innovation & Excellence Awards for 2022.

After almost two decades in development, the architect’s vision for Wentworth Point has seen a former industrial site transformed into a high-density residential precinct which connects with surrounding precincts. The construction of a town square and implementation of sustainable innovations have made it a modern, ideal multi-residential complex.

The construction of the $63 million Bennelong Bridge improved access to the city’s transport network for residents. The bridge is used exclusively by public transport services, pedestrians and cyclists, making the former 8km journey to Rhodes just a few hundred metres. Meanwhile, developer Billbergia’s Baylink Shuttle that operates around the precinct has provided a healthy alternative to travelling by car.

The centre of the development comprises the Marina Square Shopping Centre, which features 45 retail outlets, a 3,500sqm Community Square and Library, early childhood education centre, government public school and a future 3-hectare waterfront park, aquatic facility and foreshore promenade. The ground plane is elevated by two levels to create a ‘false terrain’ at street level, with servicing of buildings undertaken below, prioritising pedestrians.

Articulation of scale and facade underlines Scott Carver’s architectural innovations for the development. Privately owned streets are landscaped, while winter gardens feature on the balconies of each residence. 2,800 dwellings for 14,000 residents have already been created, with an additional 900 currently in development.

“It is rare for a design practice to be charged with the responsibility to design and craft such a transformational precinct,” says Scott Carver Director Doug Southwell.

“We are incredibly proud of the history of the Wentworth Point masterplanned community and our team’s skill and understanding of the full development lifecycle, from creating a masterplan vision, to designing the individual buildings and public domain, and ultimately delivering on our commitments through construction.

“Transformational projects such as this demand long-term design commitment from the many involved. Most importantly we commend and recognise the vision and unwavering commitment from Billbergia, who as developer, also delivered this award-winning and innovative neighbourhood through to construction.”

For more information regarding the development, click here.