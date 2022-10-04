Scott Carver’s work in designing the Australian War Memorial’s New Southern Entrance has seen the practice shortlisted at the 2022 World Architecture Festival.

The project was shortlisted in the Future Project: Culture category last month. Scott Carver heads to Lisbon, Portugal as the only Australian practice to be shortlisted for the awards.

“We are honoured to represent the deep passion and understanding of the purpose of the Memorial on behalf of the whole project team of design experts and colleagues,” says the project’s Lead Architect and Scott Carver Principal, Edward Salib.

“With the approach of respectful collaboration, a natural synergy between the project teams was formed. By working collectively towards a common vision and goal, we were able to achieve design consistency throughout the precinct.”

The firm was called upon by the War Memorial to create a structure that would serve as a physical commemoration of pride, honour, courage and sacrifice. The entrance holds strong architectural significance and will connect visitors to the intangible within an iconic cultural institution.

Scott Carver Director Nicholas Bandounas says the practice took a sensitive and crafted approach, with a responsibility to evolve the original vision.

“An opportunity for further storytelling was achieved through a new central focal nexus, the Oculus, located at the heart of the New Southern Entrance,” he says.

The Oculus marks the beginning and end of the visitor journey and provides a holistic and seamless experience through the Memorial proper, “visually and physically connecting to the existing Memorial, and also allowing for the provision of experiential and emotionally inspired moments in the spatial planning,” Bandounas concludes.

Both Bandounas and Salib will be tasked with pitching the project to a live panel of expert judges and peers in an attempt to come home with the award. Over 500 finalists have been selected for the final stage of the competition.

For more information, visit www.worldarchitecturefestival.com/live/en/page/2022-shortlist.