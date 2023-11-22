The Sebel has given an update on the current refurbishment of its newest hotel, The Sebel Sydney Martin Place, which is being handled by local design firm Schiavello.

Conceptualised and executed by leading Australian designers, Stack Studio, alongside construction partner, Schiavello, Sebel’s new modern interior will provide a stylish escape from its surroundings, while still allowing guests a front-row seat to all on offer in close proximity around the hotel.

Located on the site of the former Mercure Sydney Martin Place, the hotel forms part of the wider transformation of Sydney’s financial district. The Phillip Street site will feature newly designed artful décor, with effortlessly chic aesthetics for its 86 rooms, likened to an urban oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of the city.

Salter Brothers successfully acquired the site, which will see the future precinct join one of the largest hotel management portfolios alongside Accor.

“Salter Brothers is excited about our investment in The Sebel brand. The newly branded property will elevate the hotel, providing guests with an intimate, bespoke up-scale The Sebel experience,” says Salter Brothers Managing Director Paul Salter.

The modern interior is characterised by a luxurious, opulent feel with ambient lighting striking a fine balance between light and dark to allow the hotel’s art pieces to come to the fore. The hotel’s General Manager, Lydia Herd, says the hotel moves beyond simply a temporary residence.

“The Sebel surrenders itself to its locale, establishing itself as a native hotel, perfect for discovering Global Sydney by foot,” she says.

The hotel’s refurbishment will be revealed in full in January.