Scape Australia, Australia’s largest owner and operator of purpose built student accommodation (PBSA), has added two new properties in Melbourne’s CBD, offering students a wider variety of choice in accommodation to suit every budget and lifestyle.

Located at Journal Uni Place (18 Leicester St, Carlton, VIC) and Journal Central (502 Swanston Street, Carlton VIC), the properties are currently managed by Journal Student Living, and will be rebranded by Scape to expand their portfolio to 38 buildings nationally with an additional 10 under development.

“This recent transition means that more students will now be able to experience the Scape offering, providing residents not just a room but a strong community, incredible experiences, care for their health and mental wellbeing, a focus on safety and security, ample opportunities for employment and career networking, and most importantly, ways to enjoy the pivotal years in each student’s life,” Anouk Darling, CEO of Scape Australia, says.

The latest expansion aligns with Scape Australia’s commitment to become the Earth’s Best Living Company with a purpose to create better living experiences for people and the planet. Scape has a strong presence in the PBSA sector, operating a large-scale portfolio in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Scape is aiming to house 22,000 students by 2025 as it continues to expand operations to attract the world’s best students to study and stay in Australia through quality accommodation options.

Image: Journal Central (left) and Journal Uni Place