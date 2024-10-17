Scape, one of Australia’s largest owner and operator of purpose-built-student-accommodation (PBSA), has become the first in the sector to achieve a world-leading 6 Star Green Star Design and As Built (v1.3) rating by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

An efficient, all-electric 14-storey, 10,500 square-metre building, that runs on 100% renewable

electricity, Scape Leicester in Carlton, Victoria, welcomed its first residents earlier this year and will

accommodate 300 residents at full occupancy.

Chris Nunn, General Manager, Environment, Social and Governance at Scape Australia, reflects on the

accomplishment and the road to get there.

“A 6 Star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia represents world leadership and is reserved

for highly efficient buildings fully powered by renewables while also addressing a significant number of

environmental and social issues and contributing to the community,” says Nunn.

“This is a significant achievement in our ongoing journey to become the Earth’s best living company and

embodies the values we share as a team. It’s great recognition for all the hard work by Scape’s

development team, the building contractor, Kapitol, and the project consultancy team.”

Anouk Darling, CEO of Scape Australia,concurs, saying that the 6 Star Green Star rating aligned

with Scape’s overarching purpose to create better living experiences for people and the plane.

“And this latest sustainability stand-out adds to our growing ESG credentials as we set our sights firmly on redefining the standard for sustainable structures and crafting future-ready developments.”

Davina Rooney, CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia, applauds the achievement, noting its

benefit for both students and the environment.

“Scape's achievement in delivering this world-leading, all-electric student accommodation sets a new

benchmark for sustainability in the sector. It’s a prime example of how we can create spaces that are

healthy and comfortable for residents but also contribute to a low-carbon, resilient future,” says

Rooney.

Scape has already received the prestigious Global Sector Leader status in Residential Developments,

awarded by GRESB* in 2023, with an outstanding score of 99/100 in the Development Benchmark.

Sustainability, innovation, and the well-being of both its people and the planet are at the heart of Scape’s

purpose-driven business and Scape Leicester builds on its growing portfolio of properties which now sits

at 38 buildings across Australia, with an additional 10 under development.

Each new development is a testament to Scape’s ongoing dedication to creating spaces that prioritise both the well-being of their residents and the vitality of the local community.