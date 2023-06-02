Western Sydney has a new attraction following the completion of a $2 million project at Carramar, in the City of Fairfield.

NSW Department of Planning and Environment’s Commissioner Open Spaces, Fiona Morrison said, a giant bass is the main feature of the upgrade at Carrawood Park, the second project delivered under the $50 million Parks for People program.

“It’s not in the same league as the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour and the Big Merino in Goulburn, but the 25-meter Big Bass will certainly be a drawcard for children in the City of Fairfield,” says Morrison.

“The Big Bass is part of a new inclusive playspace in the park which has been transformed into a haven for families.”

“The upgrade embraces the park’s unique natural setting, with stretches of woodlands now seamlessly blending into the new tree-lined walkways and picnic areas.”

Mayor of Fairfield City Council, Frank Carbone, says Carrawood Park is another welcome addition to a wide range of large parks in the city, such as Fairfield Adventure Park, Deerbush Park and Koonoona Park, where families can get out and about and healthy together.

“Each of our parks offer something different as does the iconic Big Bass play space opened today,” Carbone says.

“This is truly a park for everyone with features like an accessible swing, sand pit, sensory water play, and enhanced picnic areas. There is something for everyone no matter their age.”

Image: https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/