Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Saturday in Design: A day dedicated to past, present and future design trends
shareShare

Saturday in Design: A day dedicated to past, present and future design trends

The one-day design extravaganza is back. This year’s line-up of design discussions, interactive installations, workshops, product launches and more promises to be unforgettable.
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

14 Aug 2024 3m read View Author

Saturday-in-Design-a-day-dedicated-to-past-present-1732001237.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The one-day design extravaganza is back. This year’s line-up of design discussions, interactive installations, workshops, product launches and more promises to be unforgettable.

Hosted by Indesign Media, Saturday in Design will take place on 7 September in Sydney.

230902_InDesign_Melboure_668-8.jpgSaturday in Design took place in Melbourne last year. Image: Indesign Media

“Having been an integral part of the very first Saturday in Design, it has been delightful to watch the event grow and change over the years. Always design first,” says Sue Davies from Global Design Citizens.

“2022 found me talking at Krost about the ‘Business of Design’ where we deep dived into the bottom line of the design industry and how that played out with staff and clients alike.

“The ethos of the event for me has always been education, whether that be about a designer, a product or a trend. Almost overdosing on the industry we love and are part of over 24 hours: that’s pure magic.”

Saturday Indesign is the perfect way to max out the creative inspiration of any architecture and design professional, afficionado or enthusiast.

d07fd829-dad7-4137-ba0e-6fd84a513188-61.jpgThe day is a celebration of good design. Image: Indesign Media

"We travelled as a business from QLD to attend Saturday design. As a business we were seeking new sources of inspiration, hoping to get a handle on current and emerging trends and connect with our peers,” says Kate Sutton, Retail Design Specialist and Director at Tenaci.

“The day was great, we learnt a lot, saw some amazing new products and definitely enjoyed meeting new people. The event was really well organised and it felt like everyone was genuinely happy to be there. We will definitely be back."

The day itself is a celebration of community, creative inspiration and learning. It’s a day where like-minded creatives get to debate and share ideas about the many faces and impacts of design, through panels, talks and discussions.

Indesign_Collingwood_172-65.jpgSaturday in Design is about community and learning too. Image: Indesign Media

"We really appreciated the level of expertise and value the design discussions offered and how well the events were planned and presented,” says Casey Goody, Creative Director at Brand Laundy.

“It was so much fun eating and drinking in the beautiful showrooms and spaces and the Saturday InDesign staff and exhibitors were all so friendly and helpful — We were so grateful for such a positive, educating and enjoyable day out with likeminded people. 10/10 — Hard to believe the day was free for high level of value we got out of it."

Indesign_Collingwood_211-39.jpgThe day is all about exchanging ideas through panels, talks and discussions. Image: Indesign Media

Last but not least, attendees can finish the day with a bang at Saturday Indesign X Signature Appliances official afterparty, dancing the night away with design industry peers in style.

Registrations are now open for Saturday Indesign, coming to Sydney on 7 September, 2024. Click here to register.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap