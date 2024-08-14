The one-day design extravaganza is back. This year’s line-up of design discussions, interactive installations, workshops, product launches and more promises to be unforgettable.

Hosted by Indesign Media, Saturday in Design will take place on 7 September in Sydney.

Saturday in Design took place in Melbourne last year. Image: Indesign Media

“Having been an integral part of the very first Saturday in Design, it has been delightful to watch the event grow and change over the years. Always design first,” says Sue Davies from Global Design Citizens.

“2022 found me talking at Krost about the ‘Business of Design’ where we deep dived into the bottom line of the design industry and how that played out with staff and clients alike.

“The ethos of the event for me has always been education, whether that be about a designer, a product or a trend. Almost overdosing on the industry we love and are part of over 24 hours: that’s pure magic.”

Saturday Indesign is the perfect way to max out the creative inspiration of any architecture and design professional, afficionado or enthusiast.

The day is a celebration of good design. Image: Indesign Media

"We travelled as a business from QLD to attend Saturday design. As a business we were seeking new sources of inspiration, hoping to get a handle on current and emerging trends and connect with our peers,” says Kate Sutton, Retail Design Specialist and Director at Tenaci.

“The day was great, we learnt a lot, saw some amazing new products and definitely enjoyed meeting new people. The event was really well organised and it felt like everyone was genuinely happy to be there. We will definitely be back."

The day itself is a celebration of community, creative inspiration and learning. It’s a day where like-minded creatives get to debate and share ideas about the many faces and impacts of design, through panels, talks and discussions.

Saturday in Design is about community and learning too. Image: Indesign Media

"We really appreciated the level of expertise and value the design discussions offered and how well the events were planned and presented,” says Casey Goody, Creative Director at Brand Laundy.

“It was so much fun eating and drinking in the beautiful showrooms and spaces and the Saturday InDesign staff and exhibitors were all so friendly and helpful — We were so grateful for such a positive, educating and enjoyable day out with likeminded people. 10/10 — Hard to believe the day was free for high level of value we got out of it."

The day is all about exchanging ideas through panels, talks and discussions. Image: Indesign Media

Last but not least, attendees can finish the day with a bang at Saturday Indesign X Signature Appliances official afterparty, dancing the night away with design industry peers in style.

Registrations are now open for Saturday Indesign, coming to Sydney on 7 September, 2024. Click here to register.