Saturday Indesign set to make its presence felt once again

Fondly remembered as a hot ticket item in years’ gone by, Stylecraft Melbourne will be welcoming designers once more for Saturday Indesign – this time into its completely revamped space on Flinders Lane and Russell Street in the CBD.

“We’ve been represented in every location that the event has been to – Singapore, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne. We’ve always been a strong supporter and we can’t wait to once again show clients, and new faces, the ‘Stylecraft Hospitality’ that we’re known for,” says Tony Russell, Stylecraft’s brand director.

Unfolding over all four floors of the Stylecraft and StylecraftHOME showroom, the space will be curated into a special selection of HOME/WORK/LEARN settings. Among these typologies there will be more than 20 new products to take in, some being brand-new to the Australian market.

As a showcase of everything that’s newly released, Russell says this is just another reason why Stylecraft didn’t think twice about being involved. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase the newest innovations and freshest products in design – both from Australian designers and abroad,” he says.

At its core, Saturday Indesign is about recognising design from here and the world. It’s a true “celebration of design” and as Russell understands from experience, it’s “one of the few times that the industry comes together as one.”

Register for Saturday Indesign here for 22 June.

Image: Stylecraft’s recently renovated Melbourne showroom with the lower levels designed by HASSELL, the upper ones designed by Geyer.