The Saturday Indesign Afterparty was hosted this year at Richmond’s newly opened 5 Star Green Star workplace campus, Industry Lanes, thanks to Salta Properties and Abacus.

Welcoming over 350 guests, partygoers started streaming in at 7pm, off the back of numerous wrap-up parties in exhibiting showrooms, ready to kick on and enjoy the beautiful Melbourne evening.

The central open-skied courtyard at Industry Lanes was lit up in hues of blues, purples and more. A dedicated dancefloor with DJ provided ample space for people to dance out the day.

Meanwhile long tables stretched the length of the event space supplying thirsty crowds with delicious drinks provided by beverage partners Handpicked Wines and Sopra Seltzer.

Crowds milled in groups and circulated, people spotting old friends and meeting new faces, debriefing on their days, sharing in stories, and toasting to the serendipity of excellent spring weather and a day well spent.

Held on Saturday 2 September in Melbourne, Saturday Indesign brought the city alive with a curated selection of 34 exhibitors across 26 locations, and 2000 architects, designers and design lovers hopping between showrooms which were located across major precincts of Richmond, Collingwood and the CBD.

This year’s exhibitors at Saturday Indesign included: