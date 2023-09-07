Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Saturday Indesign Afterparty lights up Industry Lanes
shareShare

Saturday Indesign Afterparty lights up Industry Lanes

The Saturday Indesign Afterparty was hosted this year at Richmond’s newly opened 5 Star Green Star workplace campus, Industry Lanes, thanks to Salta Properties and Abacus.
Alice Blackwood
Alice Blackwood

07 Sep 2023 2m read View Author

Saturday-Indesign-Afterparty-1732010175.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Saturday Indesign Afterparty was hosted this year at Richmond’s newly opened 5 Star Green Star workplace campus, Industry Lanes, thanks to Salta Properties and Abacus.

Welcoming over 350 guests, partygoers started streaming in at 7pm, off the back of numerous wrap-up parties in exhibiting showrooms, ready to kick on and enjoy the beautiful Melbourne evening.

The central open-skied courtyard at Industry Lanes was lit up in hues of blues, purples and more. A dedicated dancefloor with DJ provided ample space for people to dance out the day.

Meanwhile long tables stretched the length of the event space supplying thirsty crowds with delicious drinks provided by beverage partners Handpicked Wines and Sopra Seltzer.

Crowds milled in groups and circulated, people spotting old friends and meeting new faces, debriefing on their days, sharing in stories, and toasting to the serendipity of excellent spring weather and a day well spent.

Held on Saturday 2 September in Melbourne, Saturday Indesign brought the city alive with a curated selection of 34 exhibitors across 26 locations, and 2000 architects, designers and design lovers hopping between showrooms which were located across major precincts of Richmond, Collingwood and the CBD.

This year’s exhibitors at Saturday Indesign included:

  • AJAR
  • Arthur G
  • Aspect Furniture
  • Autex
  • AXOR
  • Brickworks
  • Camerich
  • Cantilever
  • Cosh Living
  • Design Precinct
  • Didier
  • e&s
  • ecf HFA
  • Great Dane Furniture
  • HAY
  • HOW.
  • Jardan
  • K5
  • Living Edge
  • Mobilia
  • Molteni&C
  • Neolith
  • Omvivo
  • ownworld
  • Reece
  • Signature Floors
  • Style Timber Floors
  • Sub-Zero Wolf
  • Surface Gallery
  • Tait
  • Thinking Works
  • V-ZUG
  • Winning Appliances
  • Winya
  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap