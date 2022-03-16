After months of anticipation and years of planning, Saturday Indesign 2022 is almost here! Coming to Sydney on Saturday May 21, this must-see design event promises to re-ignite our industry’s landscape, bringing together the best showrooms with the freshest design talent for a day unlike anything else.

Dive in to unique experiences as you discover the most exciting brands and spaces in Sydney, where the hospitality is all provided and transport is made easy with hop-on/hop-off bus services. Best of all – your day is 100% free, meaning you can make connections and source new product, all on us!

So what are you waiting for? Register your attendance now!

Registrations are now open for you to sign yourself and your team up for a day out in Sydney. You’ll explore our design precincts, mingle with suppliers, peers and our speakers, uncover new product, meet new people, hear from outstanding speakers and get your hands dirty as you learn all there is to know about design as you drop in to see our exhibitors, including:

Anterior XL, Armadillo, Caroma, Flokk, Fred International, Herman Miller, Infinity Commercial Furniture, Kaolin, Krost, Laine, Living Edge, Molmic, Neolith, Polytec, Porters Paints, Savage Design, Seeho Su, Special Lights, Square Bear, Stormtech, Stylecraft, Sussex Taps, Thinking Works, Wilkhahn, Winnings Appliances + more to be announced!

Your registration grants you an all-access pass to the day’s schedule, so keep your eyes peeled, we’ll be dropping our full exhibitor list and schedule in the coming weeks so you can start to plan your day!

Want more information on what to expect? Discover our gallery here.

Saturday Indesign will be held in Sydney on Saturday May 21. Register for free now.